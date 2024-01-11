Carol Ann Langford Of Langford Leadership To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a December 2023 interview, Executive Coach, Facilitator and Keynote Speaker Carol Ann Langford, shared her distinctively optimistic point of view about 21st century business and the current state of the human condition when she observed, 'the human species is navigating a pivotal moment in the evolution of human consciousness and visionary businesses and organizations can provide the galvanizing platforms for humanity's essential, life-sustaining transformation.”

How might business serve as a vehicle for such change, we may ask? Langford asserts:“High performing businesses excel through the conscious cultivation of relationships – relationships between business and its customers, workers, investors, industries, communities served, environment, and the world at large.”

For Langford, relationship building occurs at the center of her business leadership coaching practice and personal philosophy of life. The best relationships, she believes, transcend the transactional, quid pro quo models of conventional capitalism or the 'self-absorbed, me first' values systems and shift into elevated vehicles for a 'we-first' cultural preference with human-nourishing transformation.

More specifically, in Langford's view, what are the foundations and components which create such transformational relationships in business? Vision, ownership, intentionality, creativity, strategy, agility, respect, empathy, humility, boldness, communication, conflict transformation, emotional, social and cultural intelligence . . . etc. All of these elements and more are woven through the best, most successful business cultures which foster the highest forms of human expression, and all of these elements are integrated into Carol Ann Langford's coaching, teaching and speaking work.

For over 20 years Carol Ann Langford has served as an Executive Coach at the C-Level through mid-management for corporations within the Fortune 10 – 500, as well as start-ups and non-profit organizations. Carol has worked with individuals and small and large groups totaling nearly 20,000 people. She has her own LLC and has recently authored a well-reviewed, Amazon Best Selling book entitled:“The Speed of Passion: How Relationship Based Leadership Drives Innovation.”

This recent, glowing review from BookExcellence highlights this book's content:

The Speed of Passion: How Relationship-Based Leadership Drives Innovation by Carol Ann Langford is a ground breaking guidebook to navigating the complexities and challenges of being a conscious, intentional leader in the 21st century business world.

With over 20 years' experience in corporate organizational development and executive coaching, Langford has had first-hand experience training leaders in leadership communication, executive presence, conversational intelligence, storytelling, conflict transformation and the science of change via neuroplasticity. In the book, Langford explores how to move from transactional relationships to transformational ones, with sound advice on how to transmute conflict, break barriers and integrate the physical, emotional and intellectual to overcome challenges with ease.

Written in a friendly, conversational tone with helpful advice and personal anecdotes for reference and explanation, the book provides practical tips and questions for reflection that make applying its content simple and easy. In these times of unprecedented change and uncertainty, The Speed of Passion offers a beacon of hope that business owners and leaders can return to again and again, in order to not only survive the complex and ever-changing world of business, but thrive and emerge victorious.

Whether you are an employee, manager or CEO of a small or large multinational corporation, Langford's methods really can change your life!

- Review by Book Excellence (bookexcellence)

More specifically, Carol's coaching and teaching include the following elements:

.Authentic leadership that honors a leader's true voice, values, vision, and contribution

.Strengthened relationships which deepen trust, activate stakeholder engagement, enrich company culture

.Neuroscience based models and practices that elevate human performance, meaning, enjoyment

.Intentional goal fulfillment that drives customer satisfaction and enhanced bottom line profits

Within the many various organizations where she has facilitated, coached and spoken, Carol is a favorite who garners exceptional accolades in the evaluations. 'Charismatic, funny, inspiring, relevant, encouraging, sincere, caring, exceptional, masterful' are all words which have been used to describe Carol's presence.

Prior to Carol's work in the corporate sector, Carol enjoyed a rich career track as a high school English teacher, an Associate Professor at City University of New York, a small retail business owner with her brother and partner, and a theatre artist as an actor, writer and director. She grew up in the Washington, DC area, achieved a BA in Education from James Madison University and an MFA from New York University Tisch School of the Arts. Carol values life-long learning, personal growth and development, and carries numerous certifications in various skill sets including Leadership Communication of Persuasion, Executive Presence and Gravitas, Principles of Dialogue and Negotiation, Conflict Transformation, Science of Change via Neuroplasticity, Emotional Intelligence, Impact of Heart – Brain Coherence, Conversational Intelligence, Positive Intelligence, Business Chemistry, among others.

Carol enjoys life as a resident of Park Slope, Brooklyn. She loves the theatre, film, museums, restaurants, neighborhoods and all of the joys of living in the richly diverse culture of New York City.

