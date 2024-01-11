The Urban Grape Opens January 25 In Washington, D.C

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TJ and Hadley Douglas, founders of The Urban Grape and Drink Progressively Group, at their Boston store.

America's largest certified Black-owned beverage retailer is coming to Shaw

- TJ Douglas, founder and CEO of Drink Progressively GroupWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Urban Grape , one of the country's most successful independently-owned wine stores, will open in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, January 25, 2024 with complimentary tastings featuring diverse beverage makers and brands (see schedule below). Located at 1301 9th Street, NW at N Street, in the historic Shaw neighborhood, the new store is TJ and Hadley Douglas' first expansion outside of Boston since they founded The Urban Grape in 2010. The new, 4,352-square-foot store offers more than 800 bottles from 25 different countries presented in an iconic“wine wall,” an enormous, locally milled tasting table and a separate, dedicated space for corporate and community events. Delivery is available within the metro area.“Washington, D.C. is the ideal place for The Urban Grape to grow and continue our work of building community through beverage,” said TJ Douglas, founder and CEO of Drink Progressively Group , the parent company of The Urban Grape and four related businesses.“We immediately fell in love with the history and personality of Shaw and are looking forward to being a gathering spot for locals and visitors.”As America's largest certified Black-owned beverage retailer, The Urban Grape thoughtfully curates wine, beer and spirits with an emphasis on representation for diverse makers, regions and varietals. Washington regulations that allow retailers to import products will help The Urban Grape expand the number of BIPOC-produced beverages it sells in the store and online, including products not available at retail anywhere else in the country.TJ and Hadley's way of selling is just as unique as their wines. The Progressive Scale , their proprietary system of categorizing wine by its body instead of by varietal or region, centers customers' experience on self-discovery, growth and exploration. Their best-selling wine education book, Drink Progressively, A Bold New Way to Pair Wine with Food, details the 1-10 weighting system that measures the body of a wine and helps readers pick the perfect wine for their palate.“The Progressive Scale creates an atmosphere of exploration,” said Hadley Douglas, founder and president of Drink Progressively Group.“It makes The Urban Grape a truly unique space where all generations and experience levels can learn about and discover wine together.”TJ and Hadley have proven that telling the stories of diverse regions and makers naturally attracts loyal customers who want to purchase outside of the traditionally stocked brands. For example, less than 1% of wine is BIPOC produced, but it is more than 20% of The Urban Grape's sales.The Urban Grape DC Opening Events (All tastings complimentary)Thursday, January 2511am: Ribbon Cutting, Toasts and Tours with local dignitaries and business leaders12pm: Open for business!5-8pm: Opening Party and VIP Tasting featuring:- Donae Burston, La Fete Wine Company- Ingrid Best, iBest Wines- Justin Trabue, Ward Four Wines- Matthew Boyd, Boyd Cru Wines- Myriam Jean-Baptiste, LS Cream Liqueur- Tasting and bottle engraving, Uncle NearestFriday, January 265-8pm: Tasting featuring Brown Estate and House of BrownSaturday, January 275-8pm: Tasting featuring Longevity WinesAbout The Urban GrapeFounded in Boston in 2010 by TJ and Hadley Douglas and now part of their Drink Progressively Group of companies, The Urban Grape is a groundbreaking wine, beer and spirits store. The team thoughtfully curates beverages with an emphasis on representation for diverse makers, regions and varietals. Customers use the proprietary Progressive Scale to pick the perfect wine for their palate by its body, rather than by varietal or region. Shop The Urban Grape online, in Boston's South End and in the Shaw neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Learn more at .###

