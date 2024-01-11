Caretrack Reports Successful 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Remote healthcare solution impacting medical practices nationwide

- CareTrack Co-Founder & CEO Andrew Mills CARROLLTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CareTrack , a remote out-of-office healthcare solution provider, is proud to announce an impactful year with successful projects, business and growth with partners and medical practices nationwide.“This year, our team has continued to grow and enhance our offerings for partner practices and vendors,” CareTrack Co-founder and CEO Andrew Mills said.“I look forward to 2024 and the impact our solution will continue to make on Medicare patients' care outside of the office while providing an array of benefits to medical practice staff.”CareTrack successes this year include:- Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2023 Presenting Company- Chosen for the Pitch Competition at GA HIMSS Conference- Featured panel in the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) Medical Practice Excellence: Financial and Operations Conference- Partnered with KMS Healthcare to expand electronic health record (EHR) integration- Hosted numerous webinars with leadership team and partner organizations- Increased provider network by 25 percentCareTrack provides out-of-office solutions to help practices manage patients between office visits. CareTrack seamlessly works with medical practices across the country to help improve patient outcomes and adherence, elevate quality, and increase profitability. The solution programs include 24/7 Connect along with Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Management (RPM), and Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) Coordination.For more information about CareTrack, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">caretrack.

