Indore Ranked Country's 'Cleanest City' For 7Th Time In Row

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 11 (IANS) Indore – the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as the cleanest city along with Surat (Gujarat) in the country, at the Swachh Survekshan Awards that were presented by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.

Indore has achieved this feat for the seventh consecutive time with a seven-star rating as 'garbage free city', while the state of Madhya Pradesh bagged the second position in the category of cleanest states.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with state Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava received the award from President Murmu in Delhi on Thursday.

Upon receiving the award, CM Yadav congratulated the people of the state, public representatives and 'Swachhata Mitras'. He also thanked them for their cooperation.

He said that the credit for Indore winning the cleanliness award for the seventh consecutive time goes to the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh will continue to contribute in realising the Swachhata resolution," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal has acquired the fifth position in the list of cleanest cities with a five-star rating for garbage free city.

Budhni -- the home town of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, bagged the award for 'Cleanest City of West Zone' among cities with a population of 15,000 to 20,000.

Among the cities with populations less than one lakh, Naurozabad and Amarkantak have got the first and second position, respectively, in the fast moving city category.

Mhow has acquired the title of cleanest Cantonment Board.

The survey, which saw a tough competition among more than 4,400 cities in different categories, carried a total of 9,500 points.

Indore secured 4,709.40 points of 4,830 under 'Service Level Progress' for segregated collection, processing and disposal of different types of waste, a senior official of the Indore Municipal Corporation said.

--IANS

pd/pgh