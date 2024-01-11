Ambulance Driver Shot At In South Delhi, Police Launch Manhunt

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) A 32-year-old CATS Ambulance driver was shot at by two bike-borne assailants in South Delhi over an old feud, police said on Thursday.
Sharing the details, the police officer said that in the wee hours of Thursday, a Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding a firing incident was received at Mehrauli Police Station.
Upon reaching the spot, the police team found that one person identified as Ikrar, who drives a CATS Ambulance, had suffered a gunshot wound.
"The police team learnt that two bike-borne persons came and fired at Ikrar and fled. Ikrar was hit in his left leg," said a senior police officer.
"Prima facie it seems that the complainant knows the accused. Efforts are being made to nab the accused persons and a manhunt has been launched," the officer added.
