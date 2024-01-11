(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, an Indianapolis-based IT managed services and solutions company, is proud to announce its sponsorship of PGA TOUR winner Garrick Higgo. As part of the sponsorship, Higgo will wear Bell Techlogix branding on his shirt during competitions this year.



This partnership marks Bell Techlogix ongoing commitment to supporting excellence in sports and promoting a spirit of perseverance and dedication. Higgo joins LPGA golfer Alexa Pano on the organization's sponsorship roster.

Bell Techlogix Sponsors PGA TOUR Winner Garrick Higgo

"Garrick is a rising star in the golfing world and has demonstrated remarkable talent and resilience in his career," said Ron Frankenfield, Bell Techlogix CEO. "He embodies the spirit of the Bell Techlogix brand through his hard work, perseverance, and commitment to excellence. We are excited to welcome him to the Bell Techlogix family and look forward to supporting him this season on the PGA TOUR."

Higgo burst onto the PGA TOUR scene when he won the 2021 Palmetto Championship. Upon turning pro in 2019, he won twice in his first five starts as a professional golfer in his home country of South Africa. In 2020, Higgo finished second at the RAM Cape Town Open and capped off an impressive rookie season on the Sunshine Tour by winning the Tour Championship and the Sunshine Tour's Rookie Of The Year Trophy along the way. During the 2022-2023 season, Garrick finished third at the Sanderson Farms Championship and T-11 at the American Express.

"I'm excited to be part of the Bell Techlogix family, and grateful for the opportunity to achieve great things together through this partnership," said Higgo. "The Bell Techlogix brand represents quality, innovation, and performance. I look forward to delivering my best on the golf course this season, inspired by our shared vision for success."

Higgo resides in Jupiter, Fla., with his wife, Chandre.

About Bell Techlogix:

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in

Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate,

and

support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings, and acceleration of your business.

m , follow us on

Twitter , like us on

LinkedIn

or

Facebook .

SOURCE Bell Techlogix