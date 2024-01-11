Eat (And Drink!) Lighter In 2024 With Emeals And Liquid Light Wines

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Good-for-You Recipes Paired with 95-Calorie Wines Lighten and Brighten Your Dinner Table

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether or not your New Year's resolutions include improving your eating and drinking habits, a change in the calendar is always a good time to refresh the fare on your dinner table. Now

eMeals and Liquid Light Wines lend a helping hand with a free Better-for-You Dinners collection

of recipes and 95-calorie wine pairings that will help you start the year off right – not to mention add new 'keepers' to your dinner menus and wine selections.



Every recipe in the collection serves 4-6, goes from prep to table in 45 minutes or less, and – at just 200 to 450 calories per serving – is as good for your body as it is for your waistline.



Looking for a fish dish? Roasted Tomato and Feta Shrimp cooked in a sheet pan and Seared Tuna Niçoise Salad made with tuna steaks are guaranteed to hit the spot.

Big on bowls? Mediterranean Roasted Vegetable-Quinoa Bowls topped with kalamata olives and Tofu, Broccoli and Barley Bowls perked up with grape tomatoes and harissa seasoning deliver big flavor in colorful packages. Enjoy main-dish soups? Unstuffed Cabbage Roll Soup made with ground chicken and Pesto Vegetable Soup packed with chickpeas are hearty options packed with veggie goodness.

Recommended pairings with Liquid Light Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay or Rosé – depending on the dish – reinforce the better-for-you theme with naturally lower sugar levels and just 95 calories per serving, plus palates that retain the fresh, clean and vibrant aromas of fruits straight from the company's Washington State vineyards. And they're better for your budget, too, at less than $15 per bottle.

Available on the eMeals landing page or in the Bonus Collection section of the eMeals app for subscribers, the new collection is the latest example of the inspiration and variety that are hallmarks of eMeals' weekly meal planning service.

Subscribers have a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles including Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating, Low Calorie, Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly and Vegetarian; the option to mix and match menus from any style and the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks; periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category; and

one-click shopping from major retailers.

eMeals subscriptions cost as little as $5/month, save an average of two hours of meal planning time every week, and help reduce grocery expenses by utilizing ingredients efficiently and avoiding impulse purchases. Free 14-day trials are available here .

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit and .

About Liquid Light Wines

Liquid Light is a fresh take on wine from Washington State.

It all starts in the vineyard with selecting the perfect sites enabling fruit to ripen naturally at lower sugar levels, allowing early picking and resulting in a wine that is flavorful and lower in alcohol as well as calories. The company's Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio weigh in at just 95 calories with no added sugar, making them an ideal complement to a healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit

