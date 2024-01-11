Dryvebox Partners With PGA HOPE At 2024 PGA Show To Unveil Latest Mobile Golf Simulator Model

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dryvebox, the leading innovator in mobile golf simulator technology, proudly announces its partnership with PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) to unveil its latest trailer model at the 71st PGA Show. The collaboration between Dryvebox, dedicated to cultivating access to golf worldwide, and PGA HOPE, the flagship military program of the PGA of America, reflects a shared commitment to make golf inclusive and therapeutic for our nation's Veterans and Active Duty Military.

At the PGA Show, Dryvebox showcases its newest model in conjunction with PGA HOPE, emphasizing their shared mission to expand the reach of golf to Veterans and Active Duty Military communities across the nation. In 2024, PGA HOPE will serve over 17,000 Veterans across all 50 states and more than 500 program locations - all facilitated by PGA of America Golf Professionals. PGA HOPE holds a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Veterans Affairs to allow direct referrals to the golf program to all Veterans as part of their healing process.

Founded in 2020 by Dr. Adeel Yang, a physician and seasoned entrepreneur, and PGA of America Golf Professional Jake Hutt, Dryvebox believes in golf's transformative power. Dr. Yang, drawing from his medical experience and passion for patient care, underscores the significance of PGA HOPE, stating, "As a physician and a golfer, I've witnessed firsthand the power of golf in fostering both mental and physical well-being while building meaningful social connections. People everywhere deserve a chance to access this incredible experience."

At the PGA Show, Dryvebox will present its newest model at the PGA HOPE booth, inviting attendees to experience the company's cutting-edge technology firsthand. PGA of America Golf Professionals, golf course owners, and golf lovers are encouraged to visit the exhibit and explore the new Dryvebox trailer. As part of the unveiling, PGA of America Golf professionals will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in a friendly but competitive "Closest to the Pin'' challenge, which comes with daily prizes. The Dryve for HOPE grand prize winner will also earn the extraordinary opportunity to bring an all-inclusive Dryvebox experience to their PGA HOPE program of choice.



With the support of EP Golf Ventures, an investment partnership created by the PGA of America and Elysian Park Ventures, Dryvebox is committed to expanding its community give back program through the PGA of America's expansive network of impactful organizations, including PGA REACH and PGA HOPE.

About Dryvebox:

Dryvebox is a mobile golf simulator company founded in 2020 with a mission to cultivate golf everywhere. People play golf on simulators integrated into the company's high-end, patented mobile golf units ("Boxes"), which are weatherproof, climate-controlled, and solar-powered. Dryvebox serves events ranging from intimate parties to 100,000 person events. Between events, individuals use the boxes for coaching, personal practice, and play. Dryvebox currently operates corporate units across the United States, and is expanding its presence through a franchise program, offering entrepreneurs and golf enthusiasts the opportunity to grow golf in their communities and join this exciting venture. Learn more at .

About PGA Hope:

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is the flagship military program of PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America. PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans and Active Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. The program introduces the game of golf through a developmental 6-8 week curriculum, led by PGA of America Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency. All programs are funded by PGA REACH and supplemented by PGA Section Foundations, so the cost of programming is free to all Veterans. PGA HOPE has a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which enables direct referrals to the PGA HOPE program as a form of therapy. Learn more at .

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit

