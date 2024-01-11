Experience An Elevated Winter Escape With A Complimentary Third Night At Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Enjoy even more time to explore Montreal's enchanting winter wonderland and retreat to the #5 Best Hotel in Canada according to Condé Nast Traveler

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Hotel Montreal invites guests to fully immerse themselves in the destination's unique charm by offering a complimentary third night, giving them more time to discover the historic city's scenic, European-style cobblestone streets, festive markets, luxurious boutiques, breathtaking ski slopes and glamorous après-ski activities. Recently ranked the #5 Best Hotel in Canada by Condé Nast Traveler, Four Seasons Hotel Montreal is nestled in the heart of the Golden Square Mile and is the perfect setting from which to explore the city's incredible attractions. Available now through April 30, 2024, the Third Night Free package gives guests the opportunity to indulge in the luxurious experience of a Four Seasons urban retreat, complete with elegantly appointed guestrooms and suites , unparalleled dining at the esteemed Marcus Samuelsson Restaurant, MARCUS, sumptuous relaxation at the hotel's Guerlain Spa, and so much more.

Four Seasons Hotel Montreal invites you to immerse yourself in Montreal's unique charm with a complimentary third night to prolong your experience.

Continue Reading

"We are thrilled to offer this limited-time promotion to our valued guests, providing them with a night on us to explore Montreal's rich culture," says the General Manager, Sam Ioannidis. "Four Seasons Hotel Montreal is the ideal choice for luxury vacations, with world-class services and amenities that consistently elevate the guest experience."

Guests can relax at the hotel with access to the famous on-site facilities. The Guerlain spa showcases eight treatment rooms, a couples' suite and a wide range of results-driven therapies using high-performance Guerlain products, to ensure our customers receive the very best. In the evening, the exquisite MARCUS restaurant comes to life. Here, visionary chef Marcus Samuelsson has created a traditional brasserie. The restaurant overlooks the skyline and features a glamorous yet sophisticated cocktail bar, ideal for socializing, listening to live music and soaking up Montreal's vibrant energy. Under the expert guidance of renowned Executive Chef Jason Morris, guests will embark on a gastronomic journey and indulge in the unique global flavors of Montreal, with a focus on fresh seafood, including a decadent seafood tower, caviar, bluefin tuna tartar, oysters and princess scallops. An impressive wine list and a menu of innovative, hand-crafted cocktails complete this extraordinary fine-dining experience.

Shopping enthusiasts will be delighted to discover the exclusive Holt Renfrew luxury store, conveniently connected to the hotel on the third-floor lobby level, with the possibility of organizing a private shopping session coordinated by the concierge team for an even more exclusive vision of Canada's leading fashion and lifestyle brand. In addition to exploring the luxurious amenities for guests who wish to experience all the destination has to offer, the Third Night Free promotion is ideal.

Allowing guests more time to explore Montreal, often referred to as the crossroads of Europe and North America. With stunning buildings dating back to the 17th century, Old Montreal is one of North America's most historic urban areas. They will discover exquisite museums and art galleries, as well as more contemporary activities such as designer boutiques and a lively culinary scene, all while staying in one of Canada's most renowned hotels. Aesthetes will be delighted to discover one of the world's largest collections of Quebec and Canadian visual arts at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, located just a five-minute walk from the Four Seasons, as well as a self-guided tour of the hotel's art collection, a unique experience that brings the essence of Canadian art within guests' reach.

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity for an extended Montreal adventure. To take advantage of the Third Night Free offer, simply call 514-843-2505 to book your stay or visit the website . Discover the exemplary hospitality and unique experiences only available at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal.

Media Contact: Diane

Guenot,

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel Montreal