Sikich Investment Banking Advises S&S Hinge In Sale

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The owners of Quality Hinges

recently acquired S&S Hinge , a Chicago-based manufacturer of standard and custom continuous hinges. Sikich Investment Banking served as the exclusive sell-side adviser to S&S Hinge.

"Our industry and end markets are highly nuanced, so we worked with Sikich Investment Banking to perform a targeted process to find the right partner," said Chris Stevenson, owner and CEO of S&S Hinge.

S&S Hinge was founded in 1932 and has since designed thousands of custom and standard hinges for customers across the world.

This acquisition allows the owners of Quality Hinges to expand their existing experience in the broader hinge industry while evolving their customer base, technical capabilities, and geographic reach to better serve customers and end users.

Sikich Investment Banking offers capital markets advisory and mergers and acquisitions services. The team has deep experience across many industries, particularly manufacturing and distribution, technology, health care and life sciences, and business and professional services.

Transaction terms were not disclosed.

For more information on the transaction, contact Paul Graver at [email protected] or 312.690.8731.

ABOUT SIKICH LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,700 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser.

SOURCE Sikich