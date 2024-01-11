(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported December 2023 and full-year 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEXTM). December 2023 and Full-year 2023 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the

MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 1.6 billion contracts in 2023, a 22.1% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a record annual market share of 15.73%, a 16.2% increase YoY. December volume totaled 128.3 million contracts, a 10.8% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 15.43%, a 6.2% increase YoY.

MIAX Options reached a record volume of 634.0 million contracts in 2023, a 15.5% increase YoY and representing an annual market share of 6.28%, a 9.9% increase YoY. December volume reached 51.4 million contracts, an 8.1% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.18%, a 3.6% increase YoY.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a record volume of 647.1 million contracts in 2023, a 47.7% increase YoY and representing a record market share of 6.41%, a 40.5% increase YoY. December volume totaled 46.4 million contracts, a 1.4% increase YoY and representing a market share of 5.58%.

MIAX Emerald Options reached volume of 30.5 million contracts in December, a 35.5% increase YoY and representing a market share of 3.67%, a 30.0% increase YoY.

In U.S. equities,

MIAX Pearl EquitiesTM reached a record volume of 46.9 billion shares in 2023, a 58.9% increase YoY and representing a record market share of 1.70%, a 71.6% increase YoY. December volume totaled 4.4 billion shares, a 105.0% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.77%, an 87.5% increase YoY. In U.S. futures,

MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a volume of 2.9 million contracts in 2023, a 12.1% decrease YoY. Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg Nov-23 % Chg Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg Trading Days 20 21

21

250 251

U.S. Equity Options Industry 831,449,638 797,391,491 4.3

% 819,353,114 1.5

% 10,092,147,417 9,599,301,629 5.1

% MIAX Exchange Group 128,287,450 115,810,693 10.8

% 120,847,771 6.2

% 1,587,012,460 1,299,336,164 22.1

% MIAX Options 51,400,676 47,561,766 8.1

% 48,435,412 6.1

% 634,026,200 548,767,478 15.5

% MIAX Pearl 46,372,764 45,731,038 1.4

% 48,184,598 -3.8

% 647,128,959 438,116,813 47.7

% MIAX Emerald 30,514,010 22,517,889 35.5

% 24,227,761 25.9

% 305,857,301 312,451,873 -2.1

% Multi-Listed Options ADV Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg Nov-23 % Chg Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 41,572,482 37,971,023 9.5

% 39,016,815 6.6

% 40,368,590 38,244,230 5.6

% MIAX Exchange Group 6,414,373 5,514,795 16.3

% 5,754,656 11.5

% 6,348,050 5,176,638 22.6

% MIAX Options 2,570,034 2,264,846 13.5

% 2,306,448 11.4

% 2,536,105 2,186,325 16.0

% MIAX Pearl 2,318,638 2,177,668 6.5

% 2,294,505 1.1

% 2,588,516 1,745,485 48.3

% MIAX Emerald 1,525,701 1,072,280 42.3

% 1,153,703 32.2

% 1,223,429 1,244,828 -1.7

%

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg Nov-23 % Chg Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 15.43

% 14.52

% 6.2

% 14.75

% 4.6

% 15.73

% 13.54

% 16.2

% MIAX Options 6.18

% 5.96

% 3.6

% 5.91

% 4.6

% 6.28

% 5.72

% 9.9

% MIAX Pearl 5.58

% 5.74

% -2.8

% 5.88

% -5.2

% 6.41

% 4.56

% 40.5

% MIAX Emerald 3.67

% 2.82

% 30.0

% 2.96

% 24.1

% 3.03

% 3.25

% -6.9

%



Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg Nov-23 % Chg Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg Trading Days 20 21

21

250 251

U.S. Equities Industry 247,729 226,636 9.3

% 221,781 11.7

% 2,758,344 2,980,342 -7.4

% MIAX Pearl Volume 4,387 2,140 105.0

% 4,609 -4.8

% 46,935 29,547 58.9

% MIAX Pearl ADV 219 102 115.2

% 219 -0.1

% 188 118 59.5

% MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.77

% 0.94

% 87.5

% 2.08

% -14.8

% 1.70

% 0.99

% 71.6

%



Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open

Interest for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures Contracts Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg Nov-23 % Chg Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg Trading Days 20 21

21

250 251

MGEX Total 136,652 163,030 -16.2

% 328,252 -58.4

% 2,894,831 3,293,926 -12.1

% Hard Red Spring Wheat –

Futures 132,682 126,876 61.8

% 319,559 -58.5

% 2,584,138 2,440,456 5.9

% Hard Red Spring Wheat –

Options 3,565 2,914 45.5

% 5,704 -37.5

% 74,957 68,095 10.1

% SPIKES Volatility Index –

Futures 405 33,240 -91.3

% 2,989 -86.5

% 235,736 785,375 -70.0

% Average Daily Volume Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg Nov-23 % Chg Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg MGEX Total 6,833 7,763 -12.0

% 15,631 -56.3

% 11,579 13,123 -11.8

% Hard Red Spring Wheat –

Futures 6,634 6,042 9.8

% 15,217 -56.4

% 10,337 9,723 6.3

% Hard Red Spring Wheat –

Options 178 139 28.1

% 272 -34.6

% 300 271 10.5

% SPIKES Volatility Index –

Futures 20 1,583 -98.7

% 142 -85.9

% 943 3,129 -69.9

% Open Interest Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg Nov-23 % Chg

MGEX Total 63,238 60,089 5.2

% 68,716 -8.0

%

Hard Red Spring Wheat –

Futures 56,582 54,401 4.0

% 62,620 -9.6

%

Hard Red Spring Wheat –

Options 6,656 5,325 25.0

% 5,988 11.2

%

SPIKES Volatility Index –

Futures 0 363 -100.0

% 108 -100.0

%



About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX SapphireTM), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEXTM), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl EquitiesTM. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

LedgerX is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. LedgerX offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit .

To learn more about MGEX visit Text> learn more about LedgerX visit .

To learn more about BSX visit .

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit .

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#23424d5a414c634e4a425b444f4c41424f0d404c4e" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected]



SOURCE MIAX