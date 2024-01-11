Hilb Group Names Amanda Harm Carrier Relations And Insurance Strategy Leader Builds On Focus To Expand Offerings For Clients And Agency Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Hilb Group announced today that it has appointed Amanda Harm as Vice President, Carrier Relations and Insurance Strategy. In this role, Harm will report to Hilb Group Chief Operating Officer Jason Angus, and will focus on expanding opportunities for clients and new agency partners.

Harm joined Hilb Group in March 2023 as the Tri-State Director of Market Placement.

In her new role, she will work with carriers to broaden agency access, while maximizing opportunities and offerings for clients enterprise-wide. Harm will also develop initiatives designed to provide access to additional insurance products and services to maximize policy management solutions for Hilb Group clients.

Harm has more than 13 years of experience in the insurance industry with roles including marketing, sales, and account placement.

Throughout her career, she has worked closely with carriers and underwriters, developing strong relationships and gaining in-depth knowledge of the insurance marketplace and industry practices.

"I am excited for this new opportunity within Hilb Group," Harm said. "As we continue our focus on the best products and service for our clients, I look forward to building and expanding carrier relationships with key partners across our specialties and throughout the industry."



"We are pleased to have Amanda Harm take on this new role," said Angus. "She has proven to be an invaluable addition to our carrier relations team and her motivated, results-driven, and client-focused mentality will be ideal in this position as we work toward providing greater options for both our agencies and clients."

About Hilb Group:

The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 165 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 29 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at .

Media Contact:

Peter Lobred

804.548.4629

[email protected]



SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC