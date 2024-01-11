Edible Garden Announces Pulp Sustainable Gourmet Sauces Now Available At Target Retail Locations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Extensive marketing campaign to support Target launch

BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable Produce and products, today announced that Target will begin carrying Edible Garden's new line of Pulp sustainable gourmet USDA Organic fermented sauces in all of their retail locations across the southeast.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, stated, "We are pleased that Pulp Sustainable Gourmet Sauces are now available at Target retail locations across the southeastern United States. The addition of their southeastern stores represents a significant expansion of our considerable distribution network, which now encompasses more than 5,000 retail locations nationwide, including many big-box retail partners. Target initially plans to carry three of our Pulp gourmet sauces: Hungarian Wax, Habanero Carrot Pepper Sauce, and Fresno Chili Hot Sauce, exclusively in the Produce section of their retail locations. The launch will be accompanied by substantial support, including a comprehensive marketing campaign featuring sampling, geo-targeting, influencer partnerships, and promotional pricing. We are confident that once customers experience our sustainable, USDA Organic, 'Bland to Bold' gourmet sauces, they will be eager for more items from our Pulp product line, allowing us to expand the number of SKUs we supply. Given their nationwide reach, we believe this collaboration with Target will help accelerate the growth and visibility of both Pulp and the Edible Garden brand.”

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable Produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1 and US 11,410,249 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's overall profitability, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“looking ahead,”“objective,”“will,”“seek,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

