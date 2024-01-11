Atlas Air Takes Delivery Of New Boeing 777 Freighter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aircraft is the Fourth 777F to be Operated for MSC Air Cargo

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., announced it has taken delivery of a Boeing 777 Freighter, which it will operate on behalf of its customer MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA. Under the previously announced long-term ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance) agreement, Atlas Air is now operating four 777 Freighters on a global basis for MSC, enabling MSC to expand its reach and capacity for its customers. The inaugural 777F was delivered in November 2022, with the second and third 777Fs being delivered in July and November 2023, respectively.

This aircraft will complement the existing weekly service, including a route from Hong Kong (HKG) to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW).

“The delivery of this fourth 777 Freighter that we are operating for MSC marks an incredibly exciting milestone of our long-term strategic partnership,” said Richard Broekman, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Sustainability, Atlas Air Worldwide.“We value our partnership and look forward to building upon our relationship with MSC as the company continues to grow its air cargo solution for its customers.”

“This latest 777 Freighter delivery represents a pivotal moment and significant milestone for our company as it marks the completion of our first set of aircrafts in partnership with Atlas Air. This new and enhanced fleet will empower us to elevate our offering, ensuring enhanced support for our valued clients and a stronger presence in the market,” said Anders Matikka, Vice President, Air Cargo, MSC.

The 777 Freighter is the longest range and most capable twin-engine freighter flying, known for its high reliability, fuel efficiency and lower maintenance and operating costs. It has a range of 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 km) and a maximum structural payload of 235,900 pounds (107 tonnes). The 777 Freighter also meets quota count standards for maximum accessibility to noise‐sensitive airports around the globe.

About MSC :

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is a global leader in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world's leading container shipping lines, MSC has 675 offices across 155 countries worldwide with almost 200,000 employees. With access to an integrated network of road, rail, air, and sea transport resources which stretches across the globe, the company prides itself on delivering global service with local knowledge. MSC's shipping line sails on more than 300 trade routes, calling at over 520 ports.

For more information visit .

Press enquiries: ...

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world's largest fleet of 747 Freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Contacts: Media – ...