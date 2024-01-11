Streetside Developments Launches Juno, Its First Concrete Tower And Flagship Project In Surrey

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With the lowest Price Per Square Foot for new concrete construction in Metro Vancouver and a first-of-its-kind 10% deposit structure, Juno will provide homebuyers with the best value for a concrete tower in Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, StreetSide Developments , A Qualico company, Western Canada's most established developer, announced the introduction of Juno , its new flagship project. Nestled in the heart of Surrey City Centre's vibrant Business District along 104 Avenue, this 34-storey residential high-rise will bring more than 340 homes to one of Canada's fastest-growing municipalitie at an unprecedented value.



Responding to increased demand for homes that meet the needs of first-time-homebuyers and stabilizing Bank of Canada (BoC) Policy Interest Rates leading to an anticipated and competitive buyers market, Juno will boast the most competitive Price Per Square Foot (PPSF) for concrete in the area, and a 10% deposit structure right out the gates, a first-of-its-kind initiative for a presale concrete condominium that will allow prospective homebuyers to capitalize on favourable market conditions. By maximizing affordability without compromising on space, quality, or modern living standards, Juno will provide homebuyers with an opportunity to grow into their new home while also securing an investment for the future.

“Presale condos are the easiest entry point into real estate ownership, but even presale buyers must overcome a big obstacle in the initial deposit. Qualico Streetside has created a first-ever opportunity for people to own a highrise condo with only a 10% deposit, or as little as $20,000 now and $20,000 later. That is so much more attainable than over $100,000 somewhere else. We expect that Juno will sell out shortly after sales start,” shares Cam Good, Partner at KEY Marketing.“With Surrey's population expected to climb, anticipated cuts in the BoC's Policy Interest Rates, easing immigration levels, pent-up demand expected to burst, and overall increased market confidence, now is the time to buy before prices increase.”

Juno will offer a range of homes, from studios to three-bedroom residences ranging in size from 374 to more than 1,200 square feet, including Surrey's first-ever three-bedroom lock-off homes, perfect for growing families or utilized as a mortgage helper. Homes at Juno are fitted for every life stage, whether you're a downsizer or an upsizer, bringing the most buyer-friendly concrete condos to the Lower Mainland.

“Juno is a very special project for us – it's our flagship tower, embodying everything we stand for - quality and trust,” shares Jonathan Meads, Vice President at StreetSide Developments.“It's become our principal building because of its incomparable value. Juno offers the most competitive PPSF for concrete in the area with the best deposit structure, making it the most attractive deal in Metro Vancouver. We're excited to launch such a pivotal project that can serve all types of homebuyers through a diverse set of homes, from those entering the market to those looking to downsize.”

Built with the highest standards of quality Qualico is known for, Juno will feature interiors from award-winning BYU Designs, three colour palettes, air-cooling and heating systems, smart storage solutions and sleek interior features. Outside of the home, Juno will offer Surrey's largest amenity offering in a standalone community: over 37,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities for residents to enjoy, including coworking areas, a fitness centre, and a rooftop Sky Lounge and wet bar.

Noted as one of the country's fastest-growing large municipalities in 2022, Surrey is quickly becoming a hotspot for new buyers, downsizers and long-term residents. With 568,322 calling the region home according to the last Census , Surrey's growth is expected to continue, with a forecasted population of 658,840 by 2026 , a 14.75% increase.

Construction at Juno is expected to begin Fall 2024, with estimated completion set for Summer 2028. The Sales Gallery, located at #1-13890 104 Ave, Surrey, British Columbia V3T 1W9, Canada, will open in February, with sales launching this Spring. To learn more about StreetSide's flagship project, Juno, visit junosurrey .

About StreetSide Developments

StreetSide Developments, situated in Metro Vancouver, stands out as a prominent builder of condominiums and townhomes within the Qualico companies' impressive roster. With a 73-year award-winning history, Qualico StreetSide leverages its expertise in developing multi-family homes, elevating communities and setting a new benchmark of excellence in development.

