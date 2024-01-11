Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes For North Carolina Sports Betting

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform, will enter into a long-term partnership agreement with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes to become the team's Official Sports Betting Partner and secure market access for its online sports betting platform, Fanatics Sportsbook, pending licensing and regulatory approvals.

"The Hurricanes are thrilled to welcome Fanatics as our Official Sports Betting Partner," said Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell. "Fanatics Sportsbook will bring a user-friendly experience for North Carolinians to wager on sports responsibly, and we're proud to partner with them on this endeavor."

With the launch of regulated online sports wagering in North Carolina scheduled for March 2024, the partnership gives Fanatics Sportsbook access to the North Carolina market for mobile sports betting, as well as, the opportunity to put a retail sportsbook at PNC Arena. The partnership also includes marketing assets such as in-arena signage, broadcast integrations, PNC Arena activations for hockey fans, and many other opportunities for Hurricanes fans and ticket holders to engage with Fanatics Sportsbook.

“We are excited to have the Carolina Hurricanes as our market access partner in North Carolina,” said Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer, Fanatics Betting and Gaming.“We are working with one of the most talented professional sports organizations that knows how to grow a sports business by putting a competitive product out on the ice. We look forward to partnering with the organization to bring sports fans in North Carolina a sports betting product that meets the expectations of such a passionate fanbase.”

The Fanatics Sportsbook officially launched in August 2023 and is currently available in ten states. The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals, live streaming, industry leading search functionality, the ability to earn FanCash on bets and a curated Discover page with the sports and bets that matter most to a customer. Fanatics Betting and Gaming and the Carolina Hurricanes believe that responsible gaming is a core tenet and a part of each organization's DNA. Online customers will have access to Responsible Gaming tools to manage their time and money.

To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook, visit the Fanatics Media Center and for more news and information, follow us on the Fanatics Sportsbook social channels on X @FanaticsBook_PB and on Instagram @FanaticsBook_PB .

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-877-718-5543 (NC) or visit .

About the Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes were established in Raleigh in 1997 after relocating from Connecticut, where the National Hockey League franchise was originally founded in 1979. Since their arrival in North Carolina, the Hurricanes have captured six division championships, two Eastern Conference titles and the 2006 Stanley Cup championship. The team also hosted the 2004 NHL Draft and the 2011 NHL All-Star Weekend at PNC Arena, as well as the 2023 NHL Stadium Series at Carter-Finley Stadium. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit , or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available online in Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. Fanatics Sportsbook has retail locations outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only retail sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at FedExField. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York.