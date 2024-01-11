New Key Fob With Integrated LED Lights Improves Convenience When Accessing Vehicles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bradley B. of Grand Junction, CO is the creator of the In-Lightened Key Fob, an improved vehicle key fob in which the buttons and vehicle emblem illuminate. A flashlight mechanism can be used in conjunction with the illuminated buttons to help improve visibility of the key fob and a desired area during nighttime or other lowlight conditions. The key fob ensures users can easily see each button for accurate activation, eliminating the worry of accidentally pressing the alarm or another undesired button.Each individual button and the vehicle emblem feature a backlight LED bulb to illuminate the key fob surface. Users can selectively activate the lights to ensure the buttons and the emblem are visible during lowlight conditions. There may be multiple variations of the key fob available to display different functions for specific vehicles like trunk access, hatchback access, and much more. The illuminated emblem improves the aesthetics of the key fob.The automotive accessories market is diverse, and manufacturers continually introduce new products to meet consumer demands. Key fobs traditionally serve the purpose of remotely locking and unlocking vehicles, as well as activating other functions like the panic alarm. Advancements in technology have led to the integration of additional features into key fobs. Some key fobs come with features such as remote start, keyless entry, and even smartphone connectivity.Furthermore, many consumers seek accessories to personalize their vehicles, and customized key fobs with unique designs, colors, and materials are part of this trend. Accessories that enhance the convenience of vehicle operation, such as key fobs like the In-Lightened Key Fob, may find a market among consumers looking for practical and user-friendly features. Some automotive accessories are produced through collaborations between automakers and accessory manufacturers, further personalizing and customizing these types of items.Bradley was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his In-Lightened Key Fob product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the In-Lightened Key Fob can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

