Motusium And Harmonic Bionics Announce Partnership To Increase Access To Cutting Edge Rehab Tech For Patients In The US

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A patient on Harmonic SHR

Motusium partners with Harmonic Bionics to increase access to advanced robotics technology for enhanced patient care.

- Andrew ChangAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant development for the rehabilitation technology sector, Motusium, a leader in robotic rehabilitation solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Harmonic Bionics, a pioneer in the field of bionic technology. This collaboration is set to merge the advanced capabilities of both companies, creating new pathways in the treatment and recovery processes for patients requiring rehabilitative care.Harmonic Bionics: A Trailblazer in Bionic TechnologyHarmonic Bionics has been at the forefront of bionic technology, making remarkable strides in human-robot interaction. Their notable achievements include innovative solutions in upper limb rehabilitation, significantly enhancing mobility and improving life quality for patients globally.Synergies and Benefits of the PartnershipThis partnership represents a confluence of shared visions and expertise and aims to utilize the strengths of both companies, fostering an environment of technological synergy. Together, they are poised to develop groundbreaking products that integrate the best of active therapy robotics and bionic technology.Joint Goals and ObjectivesCentral to this partnership is the mutual goal of innovating within the rehabilitation technology space. Focusing on patient-centered care, the collaboration aims to ensure that the developed technologies are specifically tailored to meet individual patient needs.Emerging Products and ServicesAs a result of this partnership, the market can expect improved offerings for rehab patients combining Motusium's Advanced Rehab Center (ARC) and Harmonic Bionics' Harmony SHR® technology. These comprehensive solutions will cater to a broad spectrum of upper limb rehabilitation.Impact on Customers and the IndustryThis collaboration is anticipated to revolutionize patient recovery processes, offering more effective and efficient rehabilitation methods. By combining their expertise, Motusium and Harmonic Bionics are setting new industry standards, driving innovation, and exemplifying excellence in rehabilitation technology.For further information or collaboration inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to ... or .... This partnership between Motusium and Harmonic Bionics marks a new chapter in access to rehabilitation technology, promising significant advancements and positive impacts on both patients and the industry at large.About MotusiumMotusium excels in enhancing human recovery by harmonizing advanced robotics and AI with expert care. Their Advanced Rehabilitation Center (ARC) provides high-intensity, personalized robotic rehabilitation programs, leveraging the latest VR/AR technology for effective neurological recovery. The Active Therapy Robot (ATR) from Motusium offers precise, customizable rehabilitation, particularly for knee post-operative patients, ensuring a safe and accelerated recovery. Motusium's team, comprised of healthcare professionals, robotic engineers, and software developers, drives their commitment to improving lives through innovative rehabilitation technology.About Harmonic BionicsHarmonic Bionics is a commercial-stage robotics and digital health company that aims to unlock human functional capabilities through robotics. Our flagship product, Harmony SHRTM, is a bilateral upper extremity exoskeleton that works with a patient's scapulohumeral rhythm (SHR) to enable natural, comprehensive arm and shoulder therapy for those living with neurological and musculoskeletal movement impairments.

Andrew Chang

Motusium

+1 512-634-3636

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Harmonic SHR