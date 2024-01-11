Sopra Banking Software Names Tobias Unger As New Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Banking and Software Veteran Joins Financial Technology Company to Scale Growth of Its Digital Banking and Financing Solutions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sopra Banking Software (SBS), the global financial technology company that more than 1,500 financial institutions rely on to digitally transform the way they operate, today announced the appointment of Tobias Unger as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). With more than two decades of leadership experience across the financial services industry, Unger will play a key role in the company's ambitious global growth strategy.

Unger joins SBS with a unique background spanning the intersection of banking and software operations. He has held previous executive positions at banks and financial services firms including Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank and Falcon Private Bank, as well as with technology firms such as Switzerland-based core banking software provider Avaloq. In his new role as COO of SBS, Unger will propel the company in its journey to deliver Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products to banks and financial organizations as they embrace cloud technologies and transform their business models for the digital age.

Since 2012, SBS has been working with more than 1,500 financial institutions in 100+ countries to digitize their operations from end to end. As these institutions embark on digital transformation initiatives from different vantage points and with unique time, resource and budgeting needs, the company's core solutions, Sopra Banking Platform and Sopra Financing Platform , take a component-based approach to digital transformation. This enables organizations to introduce modern, cloud-based capabilities both at scale and on an individual basis, without disrupting their existing infrastructures.

“As banks and financial institutions determine their next steps in a time of significant industry change, it's critical that their technology partners evolve alongside them,” said Unger.“Sopra Banking Software has been laying the groundwork for this evolution for years now with the continued innovation of its retail banking and lending capabilities. I'm looking forward to helping shape our next phase of growth.”

Unger will work alongside SBS CEO Eric Bierry and the executive team to oversee all business functions that contribute to client service delivery of the company's digital banking and finance solutions. He will focus on continuing to shape SBS's operations for growth in the SaaS and larger technology markets and drive internal efficiencies for the company's global employees.

"Tobias Unger's remarkable track record in achieving results and fostering a culture of excellence seamlessly aligns with our company's values,” said Eric Bierry, CEO of Sopra Banking Software.“We are confident that his strategic insights, combined with his operational expertise, will pave the way for new perspectives at Sopra Banking Software in the years to come."

Unger's appointment as COO is part of SBS's larger C-suite expansion, following the company's appointment of Raouf Mhenni as Chief Commercial Officer in December 2023.

About Sopra Banking Software

Sopra Banking Software (SBS) is a global financial technology company that's helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 5,000 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia's Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is a subsidiary of European digital consulting leader Sopra Steria (EPA: SOP), a 50,000-person company that generates annual revenue of approximately €5.1 billion. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

