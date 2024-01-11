PRESS RELEASE 1/11: Grand Opening: Affordable Housing For Families In Citrus Heights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grand Opening of Sunrise Pointe, home to 144 residents, including 85 children.

Seven keynote speakers at Sunrise Pointe Grand Opening press event

Logos of participating organizations

Once-vacant lot now affordable housing, with services for families at risk of homelessness

- Laura Archuleta, President & CEOCITRUS HEIGHTS , CA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Affordable housing developer Jamboree Housing Corporation and behavioral health/supportive housing provider Hope Cooperative will celebrate the Grand Opening of Sunrise Pointe, a permanent supportive housing community in Citrus Heights, with a media event on Thursday, January 11th, 2024. The brand-new development, the first to receive the state's“No Place Like Home” funding in the Sacramento region and the first new affordable housing development in Citrus Heights in two decades, was completed in June of 2023 and is already fully leased.Sunrise Pointe's 47-unit Tuscan-style community features 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, along with a large common area that includes a multi-purpose room, youth engagement room, and private counseling area. What was once a vacant lot that sold Christmas trees is now an affordable housing oasis that offers a supportive environment for families and individuals exiting homelessness, including those with mental health challenges. Today, Sunrise Pointe is home to 144 residents, including 85 children. Residents are referred through service providers and the County's coordinated entry system to ensure continued support tailored to individual needs.“We are so grateful to Jamboree for the partnership that has resulted in Sunrise Pointe,” says Erin Johansen, CEO of Hope Cooperative.“This is a beautiful place for families who have experienced challenging circumstances to call home, providing safety and stability for kids to grow up and break the cycle of homelessness.” Services provided on-site include direct case management for those living with a mental illness as well as wraparound services for all residents, including job training, after-school youth programming, health/wellness classes, and more.In addition to support from California's No Place Like Home program, Sunrise Pointe also received funding from the City of Citrus Heights and the Sacramento Housing & Redevelopment Agency (SHRA), which contributed over $3.5 million in HOME Investment Partnership Program funds.“The grand opening of Sunrise Pointe marks a significant affordable housing accomplishment not only for the Citrus Heights Community and County of Sacramento but for SHRA as well,” commented SHRA Executive Director La Shelle Dozier.“It's truly a testament of the impact that can be made when stakeholders band together for housing.” SHRA also provided the 46 project based vouchers for Sunrise Pointe.One of those stakeholders is U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) investor and lender on Sunrise Pointe.“Impact Finance has worked with Jamboree Housing for nearly 24 years,” says Lisa Gutierrez, Impact Finance's senior vice president of affordable housing. "We believe everyone deserves a place to call home, and it's exciting to know that more families will be able to enjoy the comfort and amenities of Sunrise Pointe."﻿Laura Archuleta, Jamboree's president and CEO, adds,“Jamboree is proud to have effectively leveraged available funding resources to create more affordable and supportive housing.” As she explains,“A full spectrum of housing availability is the solution to stabilizing communities and local economies. It's the key to creating strong communities that are stable, vibrant, and well-rounded.”Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost agrees.“It's a little bit of magic,” she suggests.“You build something like this, you surround people with supportive services, and people begin to build a stable life, one that becomes sustainable and, over time, needs less support.” Enhancing this vision, the services are funded in part by the Sacramento County Division of Behavioral Health Services, utilizing funds from Proposition 63, Mental Health Services Act MHSA, further bolstering the project's ability to create lasting positive change.Citrus Heights City Councilwoman MariJane Lopez-Taff welcomes the new development.“I look forward to Sunrise Pointe Apartments helping us meet a critical city housing need and to their positive contributions to advancing the quality of life in Citrus Heights!”Event DetailsWhen: Thursday, January 11, 202410 - 11:30 AMWhere: 7424 Sunrise Blvd.Citrus Heights, CA 95610

