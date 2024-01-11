Founding Members Of Beatport, AM Only, Side 3 Recordings, And Sacred Society Unite To Forge Sacred Society Music Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Denver-based Label Has Released A Collection Of 55+ Tracks And 6+ Hours Of New Immersive Content On Its Website And Across DSP's Worldwide

Imagine indulging in a spa massage, soothed by the gentle patter of raindrops cascading around you in 360 degrees with an ancient flute serenading you. Trouble falling asleep at night? Envision a bespoke playlist engineered to transport someone into a realm of relaxation, each note a tranquil embrace surrounding someone as the center of the universe. Sacred Society Music Group (SSMG) is on a mission to accomplish exactly that; crafting music where the listener is at the heart of the composition.

In an era marked by the need for tranquility, peace, and self-awareness, Sacred Society Music Group is revolutionizing the ambient music landscape with an unparalleled foray into Dolby Atmos technology, unveiling a collection of 55+ tracks and over 6+ hours of immersive content. This visionary step marks a seismic shift from conventional stereo formats to a new dimension of fully immersive sound.

As part of its official launch, Sacred Society Music Group has launched its new website SacredSocietyMusic , a platform offering a full library of tracks and playlists. For people to experience Sacred Society Music in person, Sacred Society Music Group has also announced it will host three exclusive events in New York City, Los Angeles, and its flagship location in Denver to celebrate its launch.

What sets Sacred Society Music Group apart is its unwavering commitment to crafting exclusively in Dolby Atmos-a choice as bold as it is innovative. But why isn't everyone adopting this groundbreaking technology? Sacred Society believes it is only a matter of time before every major platform is offering content in Dolby Atmos. And it is betting big by being one of the first-to-market within the ambient music genre.

"We've dedicated ourselves to perfecting the ambient genre in Dolby Atmos technology. Years of meticulous development birthed a state-of-the-art studio tailored specifically for Dolby Atmos, a testament to our passion for elevating soundscapes. Mastery of this technology necessitated exhaustive hours of learning, ideation, and tireless engineering, putting Sacred Society Music Group in a league of its own,” shares Sacred Society Music Group's Co-Founder Bradley Roulier.

Their new website SacredSocietyMusic boasts an extensive collection of personalized content tailored to suit users throughout their day via a specific metadata and tagging system, ensuring a smooth user experience. With over two dozen tags spanning genres, sound waves/frequencies, and time of day, tracks automatically assemble with similar counterparts. Guided by the philosophy that pioneered beatport, SSMG harnesses genres and time of day to curate precisely tailored content, aligning seamlessly with the user's momentary desires. For example, by selecting a tag like "Delta" soundwaves, the platform swiftly gathers all sleep-associated tracks. Similarly, for heightened focus and creativity, the system recommends tracks categorized under "Alpha" soundwaves, which are scientifically proven to boost productivity. Users have the option to select "Time of Day" and pick from "Rest," "Focus," or "Enjoy" based on their current needs and mood.

The founding members, comprising esteemed A&R's, wellness experts, producers, engineers, and entrepreneurs, hold illustrious backgrounds in music, business, and wellness. Their dedication to sound therapy and the evolution of wellness culminated in the genesis of Sacred Society Music Group. Notably, one founder pioneered a Denver-based health and wellness center featuring Sacred Society Music content exclusively.

The significance of this pioneering venture lies in the unparalleled auditory experience it offers. "Our conviction stems from believing that Dolby Atmos delivers an incomparable listening journey," asserts Roulier. Their audacious bet hinges on users recognizing and embracing this superior experience, an endeavor driven by an unwavering commitment to user satisfaction.

The platform also invites artists and producers to take advantage of its technology by signing up directly on its website and uploading their musical stems. What transpires next is no small feat, requiring specialized metadata, craftsmanship, time, and financial resources. In doing so, Sacred Society Music Group opens doors for talent around the world, enabling them to work with their highly-trained engineers to shape their music in a manner that might have otherwise remained out of reach.

"Every track engineered is crafted with a dedication to deliver an unforgettable auditory encounter," reaffirms the Sacred Society Music Group team. As they forge ahead, their mission remains clear: to redefine how audiences engage with ambient music, crafting an experience that transcends the ordinary stereo format.

Sacred Society Music Group stands at the forefront, harnessing the power of soundscapes to craft emotions and experiences. They're poised to become the premier global resource for high-quality sound reproduction, providing an innovative, immersive solution through ambient music that supports a healthy lifestyle.

ABOUT SACRED SOCIETY MUSIC GROUP

Founded in 2024, Sacred Society Music Group exists to deliver a revolutionary sound experience that enables you to explore meditative and ambient soundscapes more deeply than you ever thought possible. With a revolutionary approach to composing and producing music that continually pushes the bounds of fully-immersive audio by mastering the possibilities of Dolby Atmos, we deliver hours of immersive content. Committed to delivering for the ambient music zealot, we are creating and expanding a growing family of easily searchable and endlessly customizable ambient subgenres so that you can quickly navigate and find our music for any time of day, whether focusing, enjoying, or resting. Sacred Society Music Group invites you to explore its extensive catalogue and Immerse Yourself for a Happier Day.

