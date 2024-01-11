Braven Environmental Achieves ISCC Plus Recertification, Reinforcing Commitment To Sustainable Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ZEBULON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Braven Environmental, a leading technology provider in the advanced recycling sector, proudly announces the successful recertification of its North Carolina operations under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus standard and the expansion of Braven's products offered under this certification scheme to include circular char. This recertification underscores Braven Environmental's commitment to sustainable business practices and showcases the company's commitment to providing a sustainable, circular solution to plastic recycling. Braven Environmental was one of the first US companies to receive ISCC Plus certification for processing mixed waste plastics with pyrolysis technology and has maintained this certification since December 2020.



The ISCC Plus certification is a globally recognized standard that verifies the sustainable origin of biomass and bioenergy, as well as the adherence to social and environmental responsibility throughout the supply chain. The recertification process involves a thorough examination of Braven's supply chain to ensure transparency and traceability. By meeting ISCC Plus standards, the company assures its customers that the products Braven produces have met the requirements for circular classification. Braven Environmental's dedication to meeting and exceeding these rigorous standards highlights its leadership in the pursuit of a circular and more sustainable economy. "We are thrilled to announce the successful recertification of Braven Environmental under the ISCC Plus standard” stated Jim Simon, Braven's President/CEO.“This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices, and further reinforces our dedication to creating a positive impact on the environment and the communities in which we operate." Braven expects to obtain ISCC+ certification at all future sites as it expands its footprint in the U.S. and globally.



About Braven:

Braven Environmental, LLC, ("Braven" or the "Company"), is a leading technology provider in the advanced recycling sector. Deploying patented pyrolysis-based technology, Braven converts mixed waste plastics into Braven PyChemR, a feedstock/input primarily used in the production of new plastic products. PyChem is designed to create a circular economy for the manufacturing of new plastics.



Braven believes it has one of the leading solutions addressing the global and growing issue of post-consumer and post-industrial waste plastics, while reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional plastic waste management and plastic production. With its first facility already in operation in North Carolina, Braven is developing a network of facilities across the U.S. and abroad to offer a true solution to waste plastics while cementing its place in the circular economy of plastic. Headquartered in Zebulon, North Carolina, Braven was founded in 2010.





About ISCC

The International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is a globally recognized certification system that verifies the sustainable and responsible origin of biomass and bioenergy. ISCC Plus is an extension of the standard, encompassing additional criteria for social and environmental responsibility throughout the supply chain.



