The Energy Service Contractor Network Expands To Grow The Energy Savings-As-A-Service Investment Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Network provides project opportunities, Energy-as-a-Service sales training, and the investment platform to fund the contractor's projects by removing the CapEx and Debt barriers.Decarbonization of our buildings is going to be very capital intensive for businesses, schools, and non-profits. Businesses use their capital to grow their company and not to save money. Onsite solves this problem by providing the capital for the energy upgrades and charges a monthly service fee that is less than the business currently spends.Fritz Kreiss, Onsite's CEO commented,” Every energy efficiency contractor has a stack of proposals they thought were done deals but instead they got 'It's just not in the budget this year and we aren't borrowing any money'. Selling Energy-as-a-Service removes this barrier. Psychologically business owners view the use of their capital as a tool to grow the company and not reduce energy or for decarbonization. Onsite Utility Services makes the investment in the energy infrastructure to reduce the carbon footprint so the business can keep their capital focused on growing revenue.”Fritz Kreiss added,“We work through our Contractor Network as our local presence to do energy audits, installations, and service for our projects. And of course, we provide our Energy-as-a-Service funding platform for the contractors to fund their own projects and grow their business. We have now started to partner with contractor partners who want to add some of our other solutions for their customer base.”Onsite Utility Services Capital invests in energy solutions ranging from Lighting, Geothermal HVAC, chiller optimization, RTU optimization, power solutions, cogeneration to phase change thermal energy storage, sustainable roofing or Refrigeration optimization. For further info go to .About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across America and Mexico. They can be reached at ....

Fritz Kreiss

Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC

+1 844-768-7227

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn