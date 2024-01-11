               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
There Are Ample Opportunities For Advancing Cooperation Between Azerbaijan And Latvia And Enriching It - President Ilham Aliyev


1/11/2024 9:15:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. There are ample opportunities for advancing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia and enriching it, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President Latvia Edgars Rinkevics on the occasion of the significant date - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Azerbaijan and Latvia, Trend reports.

Will be updated

