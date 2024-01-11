               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Latvian-Azerbaijani Efforts To Further Bilateral Ties - Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs


1/11/2024 9:15:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Joint efforts of Latvia and Azerbaijan will contribute to the further development of dynamic exchange between the two countries, said President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, Trend reports.

Rinkēvičs expressed his thoughts in his congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Latvia and Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

