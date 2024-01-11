Latvian-Azerbaijani Efforts To Further Bilateral Ties - Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Joint efforts of
Latvia and Azerbaijan will contribute to the further development of
dynamic exchange between the two countries, said President of
Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, Trend reports.
Rinkēvičs expressed his thoughts in his congratulatory letter to
President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of
the establishment of diplomatic relations between Latvia and
Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
