Uzbekistan, Poland Talk Through Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 11. Ambassador of
Uzbekistan Amirsaid Agzamkhojaev met with Deputy Chairman of the
Senate of Poland Maciej Żywno in Warsaw, Trend reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed matters of bilateral
cooperation between Uzbekistan and Poland, including
interparliamentary ties, the development of direct interregional
contacts, trade, tourism, and others.
The sides emphasized that Uzbek-Polish cooperation has been
significantly strengthened in recent years, enriched with new and
practical content, especially in the trade and economic spheres.
According to him, Polish business circles are increasingly
interested in developing ties with Uzbek partners.
In this regard, the Polish side is interested in bringing the
interparliamentary cooperation with Uzbekistan to a new level,
considering the huge potential available for this purpose.
Also, participants noted that in early February the formation of
new commissions of the Senate and Sejm (lower house of the Polish
Parliament) of the National Assembly of Poland is expected, after
which the composition of the "Poland-Uzbekistan" interparliamentary
friendship group will be approved.
At the end of the meeting, the Polish parliamentarian assured of
his readiness to promote bilateral relations between Warsaw and
Tashkent to a qualitatively new level.
Earlier, Polish LOT Airlines announced it would launch direct
flights between Poland's Warsaw and Uzbekistan's Tashkent starting
in March 2024.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan expects an increase in the number of
tourists from Poland in 2024. As was revealed during the visit of
the Polish Chamber of Commerce to Uzbekistan, the volume of tourist
influx is expected to reach 2,000.
