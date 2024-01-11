               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian Navy Takes Hold Of US Oil Tanker


1/11/2024 9:15:46 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (NEDAJA) has seized an American oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, Trend reports, referring to the Iranian Navy's statement to local media.

"A court verdict ordered the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy to seize an American oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman," the statement reads.

Earlier today, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported the seizure of the St Nicholas crude oil tanker by an unknown group, which was traveling through the Gulf of Oman in the Arabian Sea.

