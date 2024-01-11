Zelensky On Ukrainian Men Staying Abroad: They Should Be In Ukraine, To Help Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, says when the issue is being raised of having male Ukrainian citizens of conscription age return from abroad, this not necessarily about drafting them to the army, it is also about having them work and pay taxes in Ukraine to support the nation's Army.

He said this during a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, answering questions about the possibility of returning Ukrainian men from abroad, Ukrinform reports.

"At the outset of the war, various people were leaving Ukraine: both women and men, of different ages, as well as children. And this is understandable because this is a war, and no one knew what would happen tomorrow, everyone was trying to flee. We all opened borders to any country. But our Ukrainian guys have been fighting for two years now, and they regained 50% of the captured territories from the enemy. And at the same time, there were people, and there are people still, who crossed out illegally. And this is a question to these people, for men of conscription age. Because they should help Ukraine, and they should be in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

According to the Ukrainian leader, this is not only about going to the front lines, but also about the need to help Ukraine by working in Ukraine and paying taxes that support the nation's military.

"If you are in Ukraine and you are not at the front, but you work and pay taxes, then you are also defending the country. And this is very important. But if you are abroad and you are of conscription age, and you are not at the front, and you do not pay taxes, and you crossed out illegally, then there is an issue," said the president.

"Therefore, the position is this: if we want to preserve Ukraine and Europe, then either we help Ukraine. Either we are citizens who are at the front, or we are citizens who work. These are the rules of life," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, late December, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov of Ukraine stated in an interview with German mass media that the Ukrainian government would wish that all male citizens of Ukraine of conscription age, who are currently staying abroad, reported to the draft stations of Ukraine's Armed Forces.