Escorting Ships Through Grain Corridor Possible After Political Decision - Neizhpapa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The issue of escorting merchant ships moving through the grain corridor by warships is still under discussion. As soon as a political decision is made, it will be implemented.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by the commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda .

"As for the escort mentioned by the President, there are negotiations underway, including the involvement of NATO ships to ensure the safety of civilian shipping in Ukrainian ports. When they will be realized or not, there is no information now. I personally asked our partners about this," Neizhpapa said.

Russia may use Transnistria to blockcorridor from Ukraine - ISW

He refused to name the countries that could provide escort ships, but assured that the fleet commanders of the partner countries were ready to perform these tasks.

"We are not going to say what kind of ships they will be, but I have addressed several commanders with requests. This is a political issue. That is why all my friends, the fleet commanders, confirmed to me that if there is a political decision of the leadership, they will fulfill it," Neizhpapa stated.

As Ukrinform reported, as of January 5, more than 14 million tons of cargo - almost half a thousand vessels - have already been transported through the grain corridor since it began operating.

StratCom explainer: Global food security remains Ukraine's unwavering priority

On November 25, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced at the Grain from Ukraine conference that partners would provide Ukraine with warships to escort civilian vessels through the grain corridor in the Black Sea.