Kherson Woman, 86, Injured As Russian Artillery Shells City

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invasion forces shelled the city of Kherson on Thursday, leaving an 86-year-old local woman injured.
That's according to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.
"A pre-trial inquiry has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war," the statement reads.
According to the investigation, on January 11, around 13:40, the Russian army shelled the city of Kherson, employing artillery. Read also:
As noted, an 86-year-old woman was injured in her own home that was hit. The woman was taken to hospital for further examination.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 11, the body of a man who was killed in a Russian shelling on January 10 was retrieved from under the rubble in the village of Ivanivka, Kherson region.
