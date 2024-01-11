Trucks Stand In Lines At Polish-Ukrainian Border For Up To Four Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The waiting time for trucks to cross the Polish-Ukrainian border lasts an average of two to four days.

This was reported to Ukrinform by police spokespersons in the cities of Tomaszów Lubelski and Chełm in Lublin Voivodeship, as well as Przemyśl and Jarosław in Podkarpackie Voivodeship.

Police spokeswoman in the town of Chełm, Ewa Czyż, told the agency that the queue on the road to the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint reaches the village of Ludwinów and is 4 km long. There are 60 trucks in it, and the waiting time to cross the border is 40 hours. The policewoman noted that in the morning, the protesters let the trucks through faster - three trucks per hour. Czyż expressed the opinion that the relatively short queue at this checkpoint is due to the fact that drivers are likely to choose other checkpoints where the queue is faster due to the blockade. According to her, due to the low temperatures in recent days, drivers have been provided with warm drinks and food.

Małgorzata Pawłowska, a police spokeswoman in Tomaszów Lubelski, said that the queue to the Hrebenne-Rava Ruska checkpoint, including buffer zones, is currently 12 km long and ends between Lubycza Królewska and Bełżec. According to her, there are 400 trucks in the queue, and the waiting time to cross the border reaches 90 hours.

Anna Długosz, a police spokeswoman in Jarosław, told the agency that approx. 300 trucks are currently waiting in line at the Korczowa-Krakivets checkpoint.

In turn, police spokeswoman in Przemyśl, Joanna Golisz, said that there are about 1,000 trucks in line at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, and the waiting time is 90 hours. According to her, the queue reaches Ropczyce district, which is about 140 kilometers away from the border.

On November 6, 2023, Polish carriers blocked truck traffic on the border with Ukraine at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoints.

On November 23, they were joined by Polish farmers at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, who put forward their demands. From December 24, during the Christmas holidays, until January 4, they suspended the blockade of the border at this location. On January 6, Poland resumed truck traffic on the road to the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing, where farmers suspended the border blockade for an indefinite period.