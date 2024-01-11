Kingsway Search Xcelerator Announces Addition Of Tyler Gordy To Its Strategic Advisory Board New OIR Paul Vidal

KSX also announces today that Paul Vidal has joined KSX as our newest OIR.

"We are excited to welcome Tyler to the Strategic Advisory Board and Paul to the KSX OIR team," said John T. Fitzgerald, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Kingsway. "Tyler previously ran PWSC, our extended warranty company that we sold in July 2022 and, having been through the search process himself and successfully operated a company at Kingsway, brings a great deal of first-hand experience and insight that will be beneficial to our KSX team. As we continue to invest in quality businesses and expand our innovative KSX program, we are excited to have Paul on board to help find our next great company. With the addition of Paul, we now have four OIRs on the team who are actively seeking new acquisition opportunities."

Tyler Gordy is a Partner at Artesian, a family office focused on acquiring and growing exceptional small businesses. Before joining Artesian, Tyler was the President and CEO of PWSC, a subsidiary of Kingsway Financial Services. During his tenure, Tyler successfully guided PWSC through significant growth until its acquisition by PCF Insurance Services in 2022. Prior to transitioning into the business world, Tyler was an infantry officer in the US Army. A defining chapter of his military experience included deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, where he served with the celebrated 101st Airborne Division. He also completed Ranger, Airborne, and Air Assault School while on active duty. Tyler is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, and he holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School.

Prior to joining Kingsway, Mr. Vidal was Head of Operations for GrayMatter Robotics, where he led business operations, finance, and marketing for the rapidly growing AI industrial robotics company. Prior to GrayMatter, he led the shared mobility business at Razor, launching the shared-scooter startup to achieve millions of paid rides and operational profitability across 12 US cities. His earlier experiences include roles as Senior Manager of Partner Operations at automotive eCommerce pioneer TrueCar, as Corporate Development Manager at TechnipFMC leading new business lines in subsea energy extraction, and as a management consultant at Booz & Co. serving the commercial aerospace and defense industries. Paul began his career as a Naval Aviator in the US Navy and British Royal Air Force, where he amassed over 2,000 flight hours and hundreds of aircraft carrier landings as a jet pilot during the Invasion of Iraq and subsequent operations. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, an MA in National Security and Strategic Studies and graduation of the Naval Command and Staff College with combined highest honors from the US Naval War College, and a BS in History from the United States Naval Academy.

