Huntington Learning Center Leads The Way With Innovative Digital SAT Test Prep Program Ahead Of Spring 2024 Transition

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Industry Pioneer Prepares Students for the Future of College Admissions in the Age of Digital Testing

ORADELL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Huntington Learning Center, the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider, is stepping up with a cutting-edge digital SAT program designed to equip students for success in this new era of standardized testing as the College Board prepares to launch its fully digital SAT in March 2024.





Huntington's digital SAT program is tailored to meet the demands of the digital age. Using advanced data analysis, students receive personalized learning paths that identify strengths and weaknesses, allowing for focused and efficient preparation. The adaptive test model, a hallmark of the digital SAT, ensures students are equipped to handle real-time changes during the exam, providing a competitive edge in their performance.

Huntington's digital SAT program offers students comprehensive support, providing essential insights into the key changes in the digital SAT format. The digital SAT assesses reading, writing, and math skills, eliminating the essay section on national test days. The exam, lasting 2 hours and 14 minutes, is administered on various devices, including school-issued, personal, or College Board-issued devices. Importantly, digital SAT scores are swiftly available, offering prompt feedback to guide further preparation.

For detailed information on the digital SAT format changes, please visit Huntington's digital SAT Overview .

"Amidst the evolving landscape of college admissions and standardized testing, Huntington Learning Center remains steadfast in its commitment to student success. Our digital SAT program not only prepares students for an exam but equips them with essential skills to excel in a digital-driven academic environment. With our personalized approach and expert guidance, students are poised to achieve outstanding results, paving the way for a promising future. To that point, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Jeff Selingo, a college admissions expert who serves as an advocate and speaker for our college prep programs," said Anne Huntington Sharma, President and Board Member of Huntington Learning Center.

Renowned college admissions expert Jeff Selingo, who works with Huntington producing free webinars for parents and students, emphasized the importance of strategic preparation. "You are essentially making a case to the admissions officer on the other side of the desk who is reading your application in 8-10 minutes. It's not about whether a school 'likes' to see test scores or not; it's about whether the test score will enhance your story and make a compelling argument for acceptance. Taking the test, doing your best, and being prepared are crucial steps. Once you have that score, then you can decide whether to submit it or not."

Selingo's insights highlight the significance of a well-prepared application, highlighting the critical role that test scores play in the admissions process.

Huntington test prep programs lead to a significant increase in test scores - on average, 229 points on the SAT and 5.4 points on the ACT. Moreover, on average, Huntington students receive $71,000 in scholarship offers. For more information on college and test prep programs, and to receive updates about Huntington's initiatives to create a path to success for students graduating high school in today's new climate, visit huntingtonhelps .

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Cente r is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. We offer customized programs in person, online, and hybrid options. Our certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry, and other sciences. It preps for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington's programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Huntington is accredited by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at ; and for franchising opportunities, visit .

Contact Information

Huntington Learning Center

[email protected]

SOURCE: Huntington Learning Center

View the original press release on newswire.