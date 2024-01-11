Asian Games Medallist Kishore Kumar Jena To Train In Australia For Paris Olympics, Mirabai To Head To The US

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Asian Games medallist Kishore Kumar Jena is all set to train in Australia for the upcoming Paris Olympics as Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in their latest meeting approved the proposal.

The Asian Games silver medallist Jena will be training in Gold Coast, Australia for 78 days.

MYAS, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will fund Jena, his coach and physiotherapist's airfare, boarding & lodging expenditures, along with cost for availing training and massage facilities, medical and local travel expenses and Medical Insurance cost among other expenditures.

Meanwhile Tokyo Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu will head to the US for a month-long rehab training at St. Louis. She will be having regular sessions with Aron Horschig and will be accompanied by Chief Coach Vijay Sharma during this period.

The Ministry, under TOPS funding will cover her and her coach's airfare, boarding & lodging cost, gym expenses, medical insurance cost among other expenditures.

MOC has also approved proposals of wrestlers Deepak Punia (Freestyle), Ashu (Greco – Roman) and Ronit Sharma (Greco-Roman) to train abroad. TOPS will financially assist Olympian Deepak Punia to train in Michigan, USA.

Kishore will be training there for 31 days along with his physiotherapist Shubham Gupta while the Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers will head to Almaty, Kazakhstan and train alongside the Kazakhstan wrestling team for 14 days. The duo will be accompanied by their coach, masseur and sparring partners during this time.

