Lexisnexis Announces Launch Of Lexis+ AI Commercial Preview In Canada And The UK, Most Comprehensive Global Legal Generative AI Solution

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Lexis+ AI delivers secure generative AI tools that fuel efficiency, effectiveness, and reliable results for lawyers

Toronto, ON – January 11, 2024 – LexisNexis® Legal & Professional , a leading global provider of information and analytics, today announced the launch of the Canadian and UK commercial preview of Lexis+ AITM, a generative AI solution designed to transform legal work. Grounded in our extensive repository of accurate and exclusive Canadian law content and use cases, Lexis+ AI combines the power of generative AI with proprietary LexisNexis search technology that seamlessly navigates both English and French legal content. Results are always backed by verifiable, citable authority. Lexis+ AI is now generally available in the U.S., following a successful commercial preview in 2023.

Lexis+ AI technology features conversational search, insightful summarization, intelligent legal drafting, and document upload capabilities, all supported by state-of-the-art encryption and privacy technology to keep sensitive data secure. Conversational search simplifies the complex and time-consuming legal research process, offering a user-friendly search experience for various legal inquiries complete with citations. This empowers lawyers to conduct research effectively and efficiently. Enhanced summarization provides a custom summary of legal documents, expediting and guiding insightful analysis. Generative document drafting guides customers throughout the legal drafting process, automatically generating an initial draft based on user prompts. This innovative feature allows users to easily modify the language and tone to suit their needs. Additionally, document upload capabilities allow for rapid analysis, summarization, and extraction of key insights from legal documents.

“We're thrilled to bring this transformative technology to customers,” said Eric Wright, CEO of LexisNexis Legal & Professional Canada.“The Lexis+ AI solution provides first-of-its-kind tools for Canadian lawyers that take advantage of our extensive, high-quality content to dramatically improve the speed, quality, and effectiveness of their practice and business.”

Specifically tailored for Canadian legal professionals, the Lexis+ AI offering will support interactions in both English and French that will allow users across the country access to Halsbury's® Laws of Canada, the only up-to-date national legal encyclopedia, Juris Classeur®, the only French civil law encyclopedia in Canada as well as unique and exclusive English and French commentary, Pleadings, Motions and Facta court documents and practical guidance.

“LexisNexis has extensive first-hand experience using artificial intelligence technology, including working directly with major LLM creators and trusted cloud providers to develop faster, more accurate, transparent, and secure generative AI solutions,” said Philippe Poignant, CTO LNNA, UK and CEMEA LexisNexis Legal & Professional.“As a leader in legal AI and analytics, we are best positioned to deliver these advanced technologies that will accelerate our customers' success.”

LexisNexis is responsibly developing legal AI solutions with human oversight. LexisNexis, part of RELX, follows the RELX Responsible AI Principles , considering the real-world impact of its solutions on people and taking action to prevent the creation or reinforcement of unfair bias. The company's commitment to data security and privacy in the legal industry spans more than 50 years. LexisNexis employs over 2,000 technologists, data scientists, and subject matter experts to develop, test, and validate its solutions and deliver comprehensive, accurate information.

At the same time, LexisNexis Canada has announced its Lexis+ AI Insider program, which is open to legal professionals across the country. The program is designed to support the legal industry with generative AI education and LexisNexis Canada breaking news on the latest AI developments. Insiders can sign up to be among the first to experience Lexis+ AI. To sign up for the Lexis+® AI Insider program, visit .

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,300 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 35,000 people over 40 percent of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalization is approximately £49, €56, $61.

