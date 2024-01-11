Dimax One – New Leader Of Cryptoarbitrage

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) DiMAX LTD







London, UK, 11th January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Hello dear friends! We are pleased to welcome you to a review of the innovative company DiMAX .

Here we will tell and show all the best qualities of the project, the capabilities of which DiMAX is capable, and also why you should choose this particular platform for successful crypto arbitrage!

The company was founded in 2021 by a group of specialists and professionals in the crypto field, headed by Ben Robinson. Thanks to unconventional strategies and unique tactics, the company was able to capitalize more than $400,000,000 by 2023 and open its doors to clients from all over the world.

In May, DiMAX completed the development of his platform, which made it possible to attract clients from all over the world online. New users quickly saw the full potential and enormous capabilities of DiMAX.

Thanks to this, investors and active work, the company's capitalization exceeded $1 billion by October 2023.

So how does the company and its clients make money?

The main idea of DiMAX is as simple and effective as possible – it is selling usdt on the exchange for fiat usd, and then exchanging this fiat on the official Tether holder for USDT at a rate of 1 to 1.

For example, we sell 1000 USDT on the Kuna exchange at the rate of 1.019 and get 1019 dollars. Then we change these 1019 dollars on the Tether website for 1019 USDT. Profit 19 USDT !

Thus, for 1 circle the company receives up to 1,9% profit.

And the most important thing is that all these operations take place on one tab of the site and do not require accounts on exchanges, connections to Tether , commission calculations, liquidity analysis, etc. All these difficulties are taken care of by DiMAX.

Is this legal?

After being popularized for several months now, Dimax has been under the close attention of many experts in the world of cryptocurrencies. We wouldn't be sure about Dimax if we didn't check many factors:

1 The company's capitalization is more than 930 million US dollars (this can be checked on the official website of the UK government ).

2 We visited the real office of the company at the address 10 Lower Thames Street, London and saw their work live.

3 The opportunity to do arbitrage on the usdt coin on your own, albeit with great difficulty, without a company, which indicates a real way to make money.

4 The company takes part of your profits and makes money on it.

It is also worth mentioning the company's referral program, which helps it expand and attract more and more new users.

It allows you to receive up to 16% from your friends referrals on an ongoing basis.

Therefore, I can confidently say that this company will be consistently profitable for several more years. Don't miss your chance to take advantage of this young and fast growing company.

Dimax real one of the most profitable and reliable companies in the world of cryptocurrencies.