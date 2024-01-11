(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Ealing, London, 11th January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Laser Care Skin Clinic, recognized as a premier hub for cutting-edge cosmetic procedures, is thrilled to unveil its latest cosmetology advancements. With the addition of EMlift Treatment, Mesotherapy, and Polynucleotide therapies, the clinic continues to elevate its commitment to personalized skincare in Ealing, London. These innovative solutions underscore the clinic's dedication to providing clients with state-of-the-art treatments tailored to their unique skincare requirements.







Laser Care Skin Clinic is at the forefront of cosmetic innovations with the introduction of EMlift Treatment. This revolutionary procedure is a groundbreaking new treatment that combines the proven cutting-edge technologies of High-intensity focused Electromagnetic energy and radiofrequency ( RF) with remarkable outcomes. Emlift targets both the muscle and skin simultaneously delivering impressive facial rejuvenation and anti-ageing results.

A representative from Laser Care Skin Clinic stated,“We are thrilled to offer a non-invasive solution for a lifted and refreshed appearance. EMlift Treatment exemplifies our commitment to delivering the latest advancements in cosmetic care. Additionally, our Mesotherapy treatments are tailored to each individual's unique skincare needs, ensuring optimal results and client satisfaction. We have also introduced Polynucleotide therapy as part of our commitment to harnessing the power of regenerative medicine for skincare.”

Addressing various skin concerns, Laser Care Skin Clinic now offers Mesotherapy, a technique involving the injection of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids directly into the skin. This personalized approach allows targeted treatment, promoting skin hydration, elasticity, and overall vitality. Dr Naz ensures that Mesotherapy at Laser Care Skin Clinic is a safe and effective solution for clients seeking a non-surgical rejuvenation option.

As part of its commitment to offering the latest advancements in skincare, Laser Care Skin Clinic introduces Polynucleotide (PN) therapy. This innovative treatment utilizes DNA fragments to stimulate tissue repair and collagen synthesis, promoting a natural and long-lasting skin texture and tone improvement. The clinic's skilled practitioners ensure that Polynucleotide therapy is tailored to individual skincare needs, providing optimal results.

In addition to the newly introduced EMlift Treatment, Mesotherapy, and Polynucleotide therapies, Laser Care Skin Clinic offers a comprehensive range of advanced cosmetic treatments to address various skincare concerns. Renowned for its expertise, the clinic provides state-of-the-art solutions such as laser hair removal, cosmetic injections, and acne scar treatments. The clinic's arsenal also includes procedures like Morpheus 8, HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound), and premium Hydrafacial treatments, ensuring a diverse array of options to meet the diverse needs of its clientele.

About Laser Care Skin Clinic

Laser Care Skin Clinic, located in Ealing, London, is a renowned centre for cosmetic injections, acne scar treatments, laser hair removal, and various other skincare solutions. Dr. Musarrat Naz, the Founder and Medical Director, brings over 18 years of clinical experience in internal medicine to the field of medical aesthetics. The clinic's commitment to utilizing advanced techniques and providing personalized care has positioned it as a trusted destination for skincare enthusiasts.

