(MENAFN- Baystreet) Lithium South Development Corp

1/11/2024 8:25 AM EST

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc.1/10/2024 12:07 PM ESTThinkific Labs Inc.1/10/2024 12:02 PM ESTSkyharbour Resources Ltd.1/10/2024 10:51 AM ESTLexston Mining Corporation1/10/2024 10:47 AM ESTXtract One Technologies1/10/2024 10:23 AM ESTWillow Biosciences Inc.1/10/2024 10:00 AM ESTBBTV Holdings Inc.1/10/2024 9:55 AM ESTFury Gold Mines Limited1/10/2024 9:51 AM ESTSpectral Medical Inc.1/10/2024 9:46 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Thursday, January 11, 2024

Stocks in Play

1/11/2024 - 8:48 AM EST - Else Nutrition Holdings Inc : Announced its new Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Kids Shakes are now available on one of Canada's largest online retail platforms in both Vanilla and Chocolate flavors. This launch offers immediate national distribution, bringing Else's innovative shakes directly to families across Canada. This high sales-velocity big-box warehouse club retailer will offer Else's tasty and nutritious kids shakes in large retail packs (x16) on its Canadian online portal while laying the foundation for expected in-store distribution in both the US and Canadian markets. These shakes contain 50% less sugar compared to leading brands, are packed with over 20 vitamins and minerals and taste delicious. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc shares T are trading up $0.03 at $0.20.



Full Press Release:







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks