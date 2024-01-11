(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Play
1/11/2024 - 8:48 AM EST - Else Nutrition Holdings Inc : Announced its new Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Kids Shakes are now available on one of Canada's largest online retail platforms in both Vanilla and Chocolate flavors. This launch offers immediate national distribution, bringing Else's innovative shakes directly to families across Canada. This high sales-velocity big-box warehouse club retailer will offer Else's tasty and nutritious kids shakes in large retail packs (x16) on its Canadian online portal while laying the foundation for expected in-store distribution in both the US and Canadian markets. These shakes contain 50% less sugar compared to leading brands, are packed with over 20 vitamins and minerals and taste delicious. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc shares T are trading up $0.03 at $0.20.
