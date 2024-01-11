(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Due for Slight Gains

TSX Stuck at BreakevenTSX Contents Self with Small Gains to Start WednesdayFutures Flat WednesdayTSX Loses Ground Tuesday Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, January 10, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

TSX Clears Breakeven, Not Much More Softchoice, Restaurant Brands in Vogue The TSX Composite inched higher 18.44 points to conclude the day at 20,989.42.The Canadian dollar squeezed up 0.06 cents to 74.73 cents U.S.Tech led the advance, with Softchoice hiking 65 cents, or 4%, to $16.73, while BlackBerry jumping 12 cents, or 2.7%, to $4.54.Among consumer discretionary issues, Restaurant Brands took on a dollar, or 1%, to $105.35, while Canadian Tire advanced $2.05, or 1.4%, to $144.14.In consumer staples, Maple Leaf Foods gained 82 cents, or 3.3%, to $25.95, while Saputo moved north 36 cents, or 1.4%. to $27.04.Energy went in reverse, with Birchcliff Energy lagging 22 cents, or 3.7%, to $5.69, while PrairieSky Energy dumped 70 cents, or 2.9%, to $23.07.Dragging the health-care sector down were shares of cannabis company Tilray Brands, tumbling 15 cents, or 5%, to $2.69, extending losses from the previous session.In the financial realm, Fairfax Financial shares sagged $31.82, or 2.5%, to $1,250.00, while Trisura Group lost 50 cents, or 1.4%, to $34.33.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange gained 0.49 points to 554.91.Seven of the 12 subgroups gained ground on the day, with information technology stronger 1%, while consumer discretionary stocks seized 0.8%, and consumer staples moved up 0.7%.The five laggards were weighed most by energy, down 0.8%, health-care, waning 0.6%, and financials, sliding 0.3%.ON WALLSTREETStocks closed higher Wednesday, with investors awaiting the release of fresh U.S. inflation data and earnings.The Dow Jones Industrials surged 150.13 points to close Wednesday at 37,675.29.The S&P 500 gained 26.95 points to 4,783.45.The NASDAQ soared 111.94 points to 14,969.65.Intuitive Surgical and Lennar led the broad market index higher, Intuitive gaining more than 10% and Lennar picking up 5%. Intuitive increased its procedure growth outlook for fiscal year 2024 after the market close on Tuesday, when Lennar had also announced an increase to its annual dividend.Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and Marathon Digital fell more than 1.5% each, as bitcoin prices declined. The price movement came on the back of an incorrect announcement posted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's X account, saying that it had approved bitcoin ETFs.The latest consumer price index report is slated for release Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect CPI to have risen 3.2% year over year in December.Investors will look through the reports for clues on when the Federal Reserve may start cutting rates. Some of those expectations have been dialed back in recent days, although experts say the odds hover at around 64%.Prices for the 10-year Treasury fell slightly, moving yields upward to 4.04%, from Tuesday's 4.01%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices retreated 94 cents to $71.30 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices dipped $5.10 to $2,027.90.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks