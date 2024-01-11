(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Climbs Ahead of Inflation News

Investors Brace for Inflation Report AdvertismentStock futures inched up Thursday as Wall Street prepared for the latest inflation data and the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials squeaked higher six points to 37,942.Futures for the S&P 500 struggled higher 6.5 points, or 0.1%, at 4,826.75.Futures for the NASDAQ grabbed 61 points, or 0.4%, to 17,006.25.December's consumer price index report was due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones predict that the CPI rose 0.2% in December and 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.The inflation data will be a key catalyst for markets and could provide evidence as to whether the Federal Reserve's tightening measures have done enough to tamp down prices. The results could also test the market's expectations for six rate cuts in 2024, versus the central bank's forecast for three cuts this year.Investors are also eyeing the kickoff of the fourth-quarter earnings season, which will see banking behemoths Bank of America, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase report results Friday.Elsewhere, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday approved rule changes, opening the door for bitcoin exchange-traded funds. The long-awaited move would expand investors' access to the flagship crypto. Bitcoin ticked down after the news Wednesday evening, while ether climbed.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 soared 1.8%, to remain above 35,000 for the first time since February 1990, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index gathered 1.3%.Oil prices gained $1.34 to $72.71 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices zoomed $11.40 to $2,039.20 U.S. an ounce.

