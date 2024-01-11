Lavender Named A Cool Vendor In The 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendorstm In Genai For B2B Sales Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Lavender , provider of the leading AI-powered sales email coaching platform, today announced it has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Cool VendorsTM in GenAI for B2B Sales report. The Gartner Cool Vendors research "does not constitute an exhaustive list of vendors in any given technology area, but rather is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services."

"Generative AI has incredible power to transform sales teams and enable them to reach customers with relevant and personalized messages effortlessly," said William Ballance, Lavender CEO. "We are pleased to be named a Cool Vendor in the Gartner report. We seek to empower sales reps to be more effective and efficient in real-time while they write their emails. By activating insights from hundreds of millions of sales emails, Lavender helps reps get more replies, more meetings, and build a stronger sales pipeline."

Sales email communication is more competitive than ever before because there has been a 1,000% increase in the number of sales development representatives in the past seven years, leading to a 10,000% increase in sales prospecting activities. Additionally, a recent LinkedIn post from Jeremy Donovan, EVP, revenue operations and strategy, for VC firm Insight Partners, says the number of touches per opportunity sourced for cold outbound sales has grown from 200-400 in 2018 to 1,000-1,400 today.

Lavender's AI-powered email coach combines communication and behavioral psychology with deep learning on sales email data to deliver recommendations for improving email reply rates. Lavender leverages AI to make users more efficient, helping them write fully personalized emails in just a couple of minutes-which would previously take 15 minutes or more-and achieve an average reply rate of over 20%: more than 4 times the industry average.

About Lavender

Lavender is an email intelligence company that provides an AI-powered sales email coach to help teams humanize the sales process and write better emails faster, resulting in a better experience for buyers and sellers alike.

Lavender empowers reps with email scoring, data-driven personalization, writing assistance, template ranking, and aggregated coaching insights and analytics, helping thousands of sellers around the world get more replies in less time. Founded in 2020 and based in New York, Lavender's customer list includes Clari, LivePerson, Twilio, Segment, Masterclass, Google, Synthesia, and Usergems. Lavender has raised more than $14 million in funding from investors including Norwest Venture Partners, Signia Ventures, CapitalX, and Position Ventures. Learn more at .

