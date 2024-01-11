E-Clinical Solutions Market Size Worth USD 30.75 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global e-clinical solutions market size was USD 8.82 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing number of chronic cases across the globe, rising demand of novel software solutions by pharma and biotech companies, growing need for consistent and standardized data across clinical trials, and growing supportive initiatives by governments for clinical trials worldwide.

eClinical solutions is developed for monitoring and managing the entire medical treatment workflow of patients which supports clinical efficiency of the physicians. There has been a significant rise in number of chronic issues such as cardiovascular, neurological, and gastrointestinal conditions, among others, requiring the utilization of effective treatment. Increasing number of chronic cases across the globe is contributing significantly to revenue growth of the global e-clinical solutions market.

The major companies are investing in Research & Development (R&D) activities and upgrading existing product portfolio, thus boosting revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 24 May 2023, to enhance their current portfolio with technological innovations and offer improved comprehensive solutions to their clients, eClinical Solutions LLC introduced elluminate IQ. This includes AI and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities within a data management workbench.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

Another major factor driving revenue growth of the global market is increasing number of clinical trials worldwide. Number of documented clinical trials is rising substantially since recent years. By May 29, 2023, the global count of registered clinical studies reached nearly 454,000. This marks a notable surge from the mere 2,119 trials recorded in the year 2000.

However, data security and privacy concerns pose significant constraints on the revenue growth of the eClinical solutions market. As the volume of clinical trial data increases, there is a heightened awareness and scrutiny regarding the protection of sensitive patient information. Stringent regulations and compliance requirements, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), demand robust security measures, creating challenges for eClinical solution providers. The potential risks associated with data breaches, unauthorized access, or mishandling of patient data raise apprehensions among stakeholders, impacting adoption of these solutions.

Segment Insights:

Deployment Mode Insights:

On the basis of deployment mode, the global e-clinical solutions market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based, and web-based. The web-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. This is attributable to their ease of availability in the market, ease of scheduling reminders, calls, appointments of patients, and task recalls. One of the biggest advantages of this platform is that it can run on any computer or mobile device, irrespective of operating system. Also, increasing product launches by various organizations are some of the key factors boosting the revenue growth of this segment.

Product Insights:

On the basis of product, the global e-clinical solutions market is segmented into Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Clinical Analytics Platforms, Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Clinical Data Integration Platforms, Safety Solutions, Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), and others.

The Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022, due to rising adoption of this software by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries to manage clinical trials in clinical research. CTMS facilitates efficient planning, tracking, and management of every aspect of a clinical trial, from participant recruitment to data collection and analysis. The system helps in real-time monitoring of trial progress, resource allocation, and adherence to timelines, leading to improved operational efficiency. With the increasing complexity and scale of clinical trials, organizations seek CTMS to enhance collaboration among various stakeholders, including investigators, sponsors, and regulatory bodies.

Regional Insights:

North America market accounted for a relatively larger revenue share than other regional markets in the global e-clinical solutions market in 2022. Revenue growth of the market in this region because of its product innovation, great medical care, prevalence of chronic sicknesses, developing geriatric populace diagnosed with chronic issues, deeply grounded medical services, and expanding inclination for insignificantly obtrusive methodology. Also, rising awareness related to the treatment choices, are some of the major factors that are contributing to revenue growth of the e-clinical solutions market in North America, especially in U.S. and Canada. Increasing cases of chronic cases in the United States is creating the need for effective treatment, in which, clinical trials are playing a crucial role in new drug development.

The e-clinical solutions market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2022. The Europe e-clinical solutions market is set to observe consistent development predominantly due to presence of an extensively evolved drug industry, rising demand for chronic disorder treatment, and growing emphasis on regulatory compliance and adoption of electronic solutions for data integrity.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Scope of Research