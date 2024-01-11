Mary Kay Huse Joins The Bluecore Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marketing Technology Visionary Brings Enterprise SaaS Expertise to Drive the Next Phase of Bluecore's Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluecore, a retail shopper identification and customer movement technology, has announced that Mary Kay (MK) Huse is joining the Board of Directors. Huse is a powerhouse SaaS operator, with deep experience driving growth and expansion at the world's leading enterprise marketing technology companies. Huse brings a wealth of knowledge that directly applies to Bluecore's business and growth strategy. Huse can apply her deep experience with verticalized technology marketing and expansion in mature markets to Bluecore's future as a vertically integrated retail tech company, with data activation capabilities beyond marketing campaign execution.

“Bluecore's commitment to serving enterprise retailers is unique in their market where other SaaS technologies operate broadly across multiple industries. I love the executive team and the culture they've built. Serving leaders and marketers with relevant, value-driven technology has always been my baseline, and I can help them guide the expansion of their incredibly powerful technology in a market where they have already taken an impressive early lead with retail marketers. I'm thrilled to join their board and lend my expertise as they execute the next phase of their growth strategy,” said MK Huse.

Through her tenure at ExactTarget and after the acquisition when ExactTarget became the core Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Huse proved her rare talent at successfully growing a startup and then integrating into the larger Salesforce ecosystem where she scaled the Salesforce Marketing Cloud dramatically.

At Salesforce, Huse experienced first hand how critical revenue and performance was to retailers. She immediately recognized the value of Bluecore's unique ability to maximize the core elements of retail marketing including customer data and the product catalog. Their approach was proven in their incredible results which was a major driver in Huse's decision to join the Board of Directors.

“It's an honor to welcome MK to Bluecore's Board of Directors. She has incredible vision and talent as a leader at the world's most successful marketing technology companies. MK's insights will be incredibly valuable for us as we embark on our next phase of growth and continue to focus on meeting the needs of enterprise retailers,” said Fayez Mohamood, Co-Founder and CEO at Bluecore.

About Bluecore:

Bluecore 's retail shopper identification and customer movement technology quickly generates incremental revenue for enterprise brands by turning more anonymous shoppers into known customers, and repeatedly and efficiently moving them through the purchase funnel.

With transparent IDs and real-time product data built directly into campaign workflows, alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can bypass manual processes to trigger 100s of communications based on any signal and automate the content, offer, recommendation, timing of every email, mobile, site, and paid media message for each individual shopper.

More than 400 brands trust Bluecore to rapidly increase customer retention and drive profitable growth, including Express, NOBULL, Lenovo, Teleflora, Alo Yoga, and Lulu and Georgia. For more information, visit Bluecore.

