Kingsoft Cloud To Hold Extraordinary General Meeting On February 8, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“we,”“Kingsoft Cloud” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders (the“EGM”) at 10:00 a.m., Hong Kong time on February 8, 2024 at Chongxian Hall, 2nd Floor, Conference Building, Taishan Hotel, No. 8 Anning Beili, Xisanqi, Haidian District, Beijing, PRC for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, each of the proposed resolutions as set forth in the notice of the EGM (the“EGM Notice”). The EGM Notice, a circular in relation to the EGM and the form of proxy for the EGM are attached as Exhibit 99.2, 99.3 and 99.4, respectively, to the current report on Form 6-K furnished by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) today (the“Report”). Holders of record of ADSs who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying ordinary shares must give voting instructions to The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary of the ADSs. The form of voting instruction card for holders of ADSs is attached as Exhibit 99.5 to the Report. The EGM Notice, circular, form of proxy and form of voting instruction card are also available on the Company's website at .

