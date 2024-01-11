Vino For Vets Donates $90,000 For National Nonprofit Organization That Aids Military Veterans In Taking Their Next Steps Forward

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Graham & Courtney Rahal Foundation (GCRF) hosted its third-annual Vino for Vets powered by DEEM fundraiser in October, donating $90,000 to benefit charitable partner, Turns for Troops/SoldierStrong.



“We are thrilled to donate $90,000 from this year's Vino For Vets powered by DEEM. This event is an incredible experience, and we were honored to have members of SoldierStrong speak to the impact our contributions have on the veteran community,” said Graham Rahal.“We have an amazing group of supporters who make the success of this event possible and we're looking forward to growing this event and continuing to assist in providing the resources our veterans need.”

As primary sponsor for Graham Rahal's Indy car, United Rentals donates $50 to Turns for Troops for each lap that Rahal completes during the racing season. Those funds power the efforts of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit based in Stamford, Conn., to help veterans take their next steps forward in life after service through the donation of revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities across the country.

These technologies include the SoldierSuit, a wearable robotic exoskeleton used to assist paralyzed and injured veterans in standing and walking again, as well as the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS). To date, 30 SoldierSuits and 30 BraveMind systems have been donated by the organization, equating to more than $5.5 million in donated technologies since 2013.

Vino for Vets powered by DEEM combines the Rahals' love for fine wine with their passion for military veterans. Hosted during the harvest season, the event is a couples-exclusive, weekend-long wine experience in Napa Valley. The GCRF team strategically researches and selects some of the most sought-after, rare, and delicious wines to bring forward to attendees.

“SoldierStrong is grateful to the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation for the organization's years of invaluable support of our mission and for conceptualizing and bringing together such a unique event and vast group of individuals who share a collective interest in bettering the lives of veterans,” said SoldierStrong chairman and co-founder Chris Meek.“Each year, Graham, Courtney and their foundation continue to exceed expectations in terms of the lengths they have gone to share our mission on a national scale and raise funds so that we are able to continue to change the lives of veterans.”

SoldierStrong, previously known as SoldierSocks, helps American patriots literally take their next steps forward. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help our returning servicemen and women to continue moving in the only direction they should know – forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes towards direct support of American patriots so that they can re-acclimate to civilian life. Our organization works to remind those men and women who sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful. For more information, visit:



