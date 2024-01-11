BASE ELEMENT 'S UX Excellence Recognized At The 2023 London Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gold Award

The London Design Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate, announced Base Element as a Gold Winner in the User Experience Design (UX) category

LONDON, UK, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Base Element's participation in the 2023 London Design Awards with the mobile application snap has received a Gold Award for the outstanding UX design excellence showcased. snap is an innovative service booking mobile application for the beauty and wellness industry which has entrusted Base Element with the design and development of its mobile apps and platform.Base Element has been working tirelessly with the snap team to introduce to the users an easy and intuitive way to find and book their beauty and wellness services based on their personal needs and preferences.“Our team's relentless pursuit of crafting excellent experiences has culminated in snap's success," said George, director at Base Element. "snap isn't just a booking platform; it's a gateway to unparalleled beauty and wellness experiences."Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of International Awards Associate (IAA) noted the following:“At London Design Awards, we are doing more than just celebrating talent; we are acknowledging the elites who are creating a revolution in design. It's thrilling to foresee the impact they will have in the design world, where we honour their creativity and passion that are the lifeblood of this very industry.”About Base ElementBase Element is a leading European digital agency dedicated to helping companies navigate through the complex and constantly changing digital world by designing and crafting digital solutions that generate extraordinary customer experiences. With a commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining digital landscapes, Base Element thrives on transforming ideas into seamless digital solutions.About London Design AwardsThe London Design Awards is an international competition that recognises exceptional designs and outstanding creative projects worldwide. Honouring designs that are truly exceptional in the visualisation of creative influence, the award sets out to promote the works of brilliant designers involved in the fields of interior, architectural, product, packaging, conceptual, user interface, user experience, communication and services, bringing everlasting fame to those who would surpass the industry.

Myrto Stavrikkou

BASE ELEMENT

...tal

+357 22 011940

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram