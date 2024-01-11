Oliveoilsland Launches New Line Of Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Extra virgin olive oil is known for its numerous health benefits, including being rich in antioxidants and healthy monounsaturated fats.

IZMIR, TORBALI, TüRKIYE, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oliveoilsland, a leading producer of high-quality olive oil in Turkey, is proud to announce the launch of their premium Turkish olive oil to the international market. This new addition to their product line is set to bring the rich and authentic flavors of Turkish olive oil to consumers around the world.Oliveoilsland has been producing olive oil for over 50 years, using traditional methods and the finest olives from the Aegean region of Turkey. Their commitment to quality and sustainability has earned them a loyal customer base in Turkey and now they are ready to share their product with the rest of the world.The new premium Turkish olive oil from Oliveoilsland is made from hand-picked olives that are cold-pressed within 24 hours of harvesting. This process ensures that the oil retains its natural flavors and nutrients, making it a healthier and more flavorful option for consumers. The oil is also certified organic, making it a great choice for those looking for a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly option."We are thrilled to introduce our premium Turkish olive oil to the international market," said the CEO of Oliveoilsland. "Our goal is to bring the authentic taste of Turkish olive oil to consumers around the world and we are confident that our product will be well-received. We take great pride in our traditional methods of production and we are excited to share our passion for olive oil with the world."Oliveoilsland's premium Turkish olive oil is now available for purchase on their website and will soon be available in select stores worldwide. With its rich flavor and health benefits, this olive oil is sure to become a staple in kitchens everywhere. For more information about Oliveoilsland and their products, please visit their website at .Oliveoilsland, a renowned producer of extra virgin olive oil , continues to make waves in the industry with its commitment to producing high-quality and authentic olive oil. With a focus on sustainability and traditional methods, Oliveoilsland has become a trusted name among consumers and chefs alike.Founded in 1985, Oliveoilsland has a long-standing history of producing some of the finest extra virgin olive oil in the market. The company's dedication to preserving the natural flavors and health benefits of olives has earned them a loyal following and numerous accolades. Their olive groves, located in the Mediterranean region, are carefully tended to by skilled farmers who have been passing down their knowledge for generations.In recent news, Oliveoilsland has announced the launch of a new line of extra virgin olive oil, made exclusively from hand-picked olives grown in their own groves. This new product line is a testament to the company's commitment to quality and sustainability. The olives are harvested at the peak of ripeness and cold-pressed within hours, ensuring that the oil retains its full flavor and nutritional value."We are thrilled to introduce our new line of extra virgin olive oil to the market," says Maria Rodriguez, CEO of Oliveoilsland. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a product that not only meets our high standards but also exceeds the expectations of our customers. We are proud to offer a truly authentic and premium olive oil that is a result of our dedication to traditional methods and sustainable practices."Oliveoilsland's new line of extra virgin olive oil is now available for purchase on their website and in select retailers. With its rich flavor and health benefits, this olive oil is a must-have for any kitchen. As the company continues to grow and innovate, Oliveoilsland remains committed to providing consumers with the best quality olive oil while preserving the rich history and tradition of olive oil production.The New Destination for Olive Oil LoversOlive oil enthusiasts, get ready to add a new destination to your list - Oliveoilsland! This newly launched website is a one-stop-shop for all things olive oil, offering a wide range of premium quality olive oils from around the world.The team behind Oliveoilsland is passionate about promoting the health benefits and culinary uses of olive oil. With this in mind, they have carefully curated a selection of olive oils from different regions, each with its own unique flavor profile and characteristics. From the robust and peppery oils of Italy to the fruity and buttery oils of Greece, Oliveoilsland has something for every palate.But Oliveoilsland is not just a place to buy olive oil. It also serves as a platform for education and community building. The website features informative articles on the history and production of olive oil, as well as tips on how to use it in cooking and skincare. In addition, Oliveoilsland has a blog section where readers can share their own experiences and recipes using olive oil.

