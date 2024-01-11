Family Dining Restaurant Opens In The Heart Of Detroit

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Detroit, Michigan Jan 11, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

The resurgence of Detroit's East English village area continues with the opening of the SAVOY Restaurant at 17131 E. Warren. This full-service, fine-dining restaurant began its soft opening on January 4th and will remain open with limited hours through its ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for January 24th.

This latest venture by Jai-Lee Dearing, a prominent figure in the Detroit dining scene and operator of eateries inside all three of Detroit's sports stadiums (Comerica Park, Ford Field, and Little Caesar's Arena), offers steaks, seafood & all that Jazz. Like previous eateries (Grosse Pointes' Rockefeller and the Eastern Markets' Motown Bistro) owned by Dearing, the SAVOY will offer a fine dining experience with live dinner music.

The SAVOY menu curated by Chef Don Kruse showcases a selection of steaks and seafood prepared with a balance of classic and new-age cooking techniques. The ambiance is perfectly tuned to the rhythm of Detroit's rich jazz heritage, providing a sophisticated yet relaxed setting with live Jazz music .

"We're excited to introduce the SAVOY to Detroit's dynamic food scene. Our vision is a top-tier dining venue that complements Detroit's rich culture," said Jai-Lee Dearing. The SAVOY features nightly jazz performances and special events from world-renowned chefs and celebrities.

Current hours of operation are Tu-Sun, 4 pm -10 pm.



Location: 17131 East Warren, Detroit, MI

Reservations:

Menu: features Steaks & Seafood Social media: @detroitsavoy