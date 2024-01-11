Family Dining Restaurant Opens In The Heart Of Detroit

(MENAFN- IssueWire)
Detroit, Michigan Jan 11, 2024 (Issuewire )
-
The resurgence of Detroit's East English village area continues with the opening of the SAVOY Restaurant at 17131 E. Warren. This full-service, fine-dining restaurant began its soft opening on January 4th and will remain open with limited hours through its ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for January 24th.
This latest venture by Jai-Lee Dearing, a prominent figure in the Detroit dining scene and operator of eateries inside all three of Detroit's sports stadiums (Comerica Park, Ford Field, and Little Caesar's Arena), offers steaks, seafood & all that Jazz. Like previous eateries (Grosse Pointes' Rockefeller and the Eastern Markets' Motown Bistro) owned by Dearing, the SAVOY will offer a fine dining experience with live dinner music.
The SAVOY menu curated by Chef Don Kruse showcases a selection of steaks and seafood prepared with a balance of classic and new-age cooking techniques. The ambiance is perfectly tuned to the rhythm of Detroit's rich jazz heritage, providing a sophisticated yet relaxed setting with live Jazz music .
"We're excited to introduce the SAVOY to Detroit's dynamic food scene. Our vision is a top-tier dining venue that complements Detroit's rich culture," said Jai-Lee Dearing. The SAVOY features nightly jazz performances and special events from world-renowned chefs and celebrities.
Current hours of operation are Tu-Sun, 4 pm -10 pm.
Location: 17131 East Warren, Detroit, MI Reservations: Menu: features Steaks & Seafood Social media: @detroitsavoy Media Contact
MENAFN11012024004226004003ID1107709551
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.