Bp Announces Plans To Produce Deep Gas From ACG Block

"Drilling of the first well for deep-gas production from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) block of fields is planned for this year," Tamam Bayatli, head of bp-Azerbaijan's public relations department, said, Azernews reports.

According to the chief, bp and its partners were aware of the presence of gas reserves in the lower layers of the exploited oil reservoirs of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields.

"We needed to clarify, supplement, and evaluate the available data. To this end, we started drilling an appraisal well in February 2023, which lasted for three months," she said.

Bayatly noted that after the drilling work was completed in April, the collected data was sent to the laboratory for analysis. "As we expected, the presence of gas reserves was confirmed. However, additional data and results need to be seriously analysed, and this process is now underway."

A BP spokeswoman described the findings as encouraging and good. "The first well is scheduled to be drilled this year to recover deep gas reserves in the ACG block. Work is now underway to plan the drilling of the well," she said.