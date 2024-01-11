President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Latvia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a
"Dear Mr. President,
It is on the memorable occasion – the 30th anniversary of the
establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Republic of Latvia that I cordially congratulate
you and your friendly people.
The present level of relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia,
based on the traditions of friendship and mutual respect, are
gratifying. Throughout the past years, our bilateral ties have
grown stronger and elevated to the level of strategic partnership.
Our cooperation has developed dynamically across many domains, and
historical contacts between our peoples have intensified.
We are grateful to Latvia for its enduring support for
Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Today, there are ample opportunities for advancing cooperation
between our countries and enriching it with new substance. I
believe we will successfully continue our joint efforts to
capitalize on the existing opportunities and, in line with the
interests of our peoples to develop and expand Azerbaijan-Latvia
friendship and partnership both bilaterally and within the European
Union framework.
As I look forward to seeing you soon, I wish you robust health,
happiness and success and everlasting peace and prosperity to the
friendly people of Latvia," the letter reads.
